The Editorial Board: Canada is reopening to Americans; where is the U.S. plan?

Canada did its part by making fully vaccinated Americans eligible to visit starting Aug. 9. There’s a huge other shoe yet to drop: a reciprocal move by the U.S.

The Biden administration needs to fast-track its planning for opening our side of the border to Canadians. Until that happens, the cross-border pollination of our people and our economies will remain out of reach.

There are enough speed bumps already built into Canada’s entry plan to give us pause. Fully vaccinated Americans must upload proof to the ArriveCAN app or website, produce evidence of a recent negative Covid test, and show a copy of their vaccine card upon crossing. Those are reasonable precautions, though the Apple App and Google Play stores are full of consumer complaints about glitches in the ArriveCAN app.

We’ll give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government credit for canceling the plan to make Americans take a second Covid test, at their own expense, before departing Canada.