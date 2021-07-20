The Editorial Board: Canada is reopening to Americans; where is the U.S. plan?

Canada did its part by making fully vaccinated Americans eligible to visit starting Aug. 9. There’s a huge other shoe yet to drop: a reciprocal move by the U.S.
The Biden administration needs to fast-track its planning for opening our side of the border to Canadians. Until that happens, the cross-border pollination of our people and our economies will remain out of reach.
There are enough speed bumps already built into Canada’s entry plan to give us pause. Fully vaccinated Americans must upload proof to the ArriveCAN app or website, produce evidence of a recent negative Covid test, and show a copy of their vaccine card upon crossing. Those are reasonable precautions, though the Apple App and Google Play stores are full of consumer complaints about glitches in the ArriveCAN app.
We’ll give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government credit for canceling the plan to make Americans take a second Covid test, at their own expense, before departing Canada.
The end of the Covid lockout is great news for Western New Yorkers who have loved ones in Canada or own property there. Casual visitors may not be quite so enthusiastic. Hidden in Canada’s policy is a warning that travelers should have a two-week quarantine plan ready in case border officials decide they don’t meet the country’s requirements. That would be a high price to pay for just wanting to see Niagara Falls from the Canadian side. A horse racing fan doesn’t figure on packing a suitcase when heading to Fort Erie Race Track.
Southern Ontario’s hospitality and tourism industry depends on American visitors and dollars. Janice Thomson, president and chief executive officer of Niagara Falls Tourism, told the Toronto Globe and Mail that 50% of spending in the Ontario city comes from American tourists.
“The Americans come for longer and spend more money,” she said. “We’re greeting the news with open arms.”
Western New York and much of upstate has tourist attractions, retail outlets and cultural and sports venues that depend on contributions from Canadian visitors. Before summer turns to fall, they would like to see some of our friends from the north, but the Biden administration sounds like it is in no rush to make that happen.
“We are continuing to review our travel restrictions and any decisions about reopening travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday at the White House. “We take this incredibly seriously but we look and are guided by our own medical experts. I wouldn’t look at it through a reciprocal intention.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico one month at a time. The most recent restrictions expire Wednesday and there is no indication of whether the U.S. will renew them or announce a new policy.
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said Monday he doesn’t understand the lack of urgency by the Biden White House.
“There are logistics to be worked out and questions to be answered certainly, but the U.S. has neglected to give reopening the Northern Border the serious attention it deserves, and there is no excuse,” said Higgins, who is co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus.
Psaki said the administration is waiting for guidance from public health experts. A statistic that speaks for itself is the fact that Canada – with 50% of its population fully vaccinated – is ahead of the U.S., at about 48%.
As they say in the commercial, it’s not complicated. Canada made the first move and the U.S. needs to follow.
