The Editorial Board: Call her Hochul the improbable as New York's governor continues to make history

It’s a kind of political fairy tale. After 13 years on the Town Board, a post to which she was initially appointed, she appointed deputy to County Clerk David Swarts and took the top job when he was named to a state position. Hochul’s record as clerk was uneven, but she improved important aspects of the office’s performance. Then things got interesting.

In 2011, she won a special congressional election in a conservative district, replacing Republican Rep. Chris Lee, who had abruptly resigned in the midst of a personal scandal. Before she could run for a full term, the district’s lines were redrawn, creating the state’s most heavily Republican district. Even then, many voters valued her service and she lost only narrowly to former Erie County Executive Chris Collins, who later went to prison.

That loss could easily have ended Hochul’s career. She took a position at M&T Bank and few in Western New York would have been surprised never to hear from her again.

But, surprise. When Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy announced he would not seek a second term as Cuomo’s second in command, the governor reached out to Hochul, who won the seat in 2014. That also could have been the end, as Cuomo tried to ease her out four years later. It wasn’t.