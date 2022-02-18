The Editorial Board: Call her Hochul the improbable as New York's governor continues to make history

Who would have written this story? Democrat or Republican, any fair-minded person can’t help but admire the success of Buffalo’s Kathy Hochul. And, if she has anything to say about it, she’s not done yet.
New York Democrats on Thursday overwhelmingly named Hochul as their nominee for governor, formally backing her for election to the position she inherited last year when Andrew M. Cuomo resigned. With that, she made history as the state’s first woman governor, reaching new heights in a political career that unassumingly began on the Hamburg Town Board 28 years ago.
Now, in a cart-before-the-horse sort of way, the governor has become the first woman to be nominated by her party for that position. Already, she is the first upstate governor since one Nathan L. Miller of Syracuse was elected in 1920 and the first from Buffalo since 1882, when Grover Cleveland won the office. Cleveland, of course, was later elected president, a fact we noncommittally note while observing that Hochul has been serially underestimated.
Indeed, her path to the governor’s office has been strewn with obstacles and opportunities. Through it all, she somehow navigated her way to the top post in one of the nation’s largest states. Credit a combination of skill, hard work, tenacity, good luck and a winning personality.
It’s a kind of political fairy tale. After 13 years on the Town Board, a post to which she was initially appointed, she appointed deputy to County Clerk David Swarts and took the top job when he was named to a state position. Hochul’s record as clerk was uneven, but she improved important aspects of the office’s performance. Then things got interesting.
In 2011, she won a special congressional election in a conservative district, replacing Republican Rep. Chris Lee, who had abruptly resigned in the midst of a personal scandal. Before she could run for a full term, the district’s lines were redrawn, creating the state’s most heavily Republican district. Even then, many voters valued her service and she lost only narrowly to former Erie County Executive Chris Collins, who later went to prison.
That loss could easily have ended Hochul’s career. She took a position at M&T Bank and few in Western New York would have been surprised never to hear from her again.
But, surprise. When Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy announced he would not seek a second term as Cuomo’s second in command, the governor reached out to Hochul, who won the seat in 2014. That also could have been the end, as Cuomo tried to ease her out four years later. It wasn’t.
And, now, reports suggest that Cuomo was once again planning to dump her as he planned to campaign for a fourth term. Instead, Cuomo self-destructed and, for a fifth time, Hochul benefited from a predecessor’s departure. Like her or not, she has worked hard in leading the state and opening a wide path to Thursday’s nomination.
The story continues. Others may try to wrest the nomination away in a primary campaign, but neither Rep Tom Suozzi nor New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams dented her at Thursday’s Hochul fest.
Even Republicans must smile, if ruefully, at Hochul’s rise. They thought they’d be running against a weakened Cuomo. Instead, they’ll face a powerhouse who shows signs of mastering the office she inherited and wants to claim as her own. Republicans underestimate her at their peril.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.