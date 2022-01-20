The Editorial Board: By hiring the former sheriff, Garcia gives taxpayers a lasting New Year’s hangover

Just when it seemed like the new sheriff might be doing things differently by throwing the book at the department’s bad apples, he turns around and hires the old sheriff – a sour apple, himself – as a full-time clerk making roughly $46,000 a year.

John C. Garcia offered this feeble explanation for hiring former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard: institutional memory. But it seems odd that Garcia couldn’t simply pick up the phone and call the former sheriff if he had any questions. Instead, Howard’s institutional memory is going to cost taxpayers $46,000 a year.

Garcia says it’s a short-term arrangement, but insists he needs Howard’s assistance for up to six months. Why, when he did such a lousy job of running the office? Erie County taxpayers need to be rid of the former sheriff.

Thirty-two inmates died while Howard was in charge. The U.S. Justice Department had to take him to court in an effort to improve conditions in Erie County jails. The Commission of Correction, which oversees jails in New York, cited Erie County’s as among the worst run in New York. And Garcia needs to learn what from him?