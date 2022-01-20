The Editorial Board: By hiring the former sheriff, Garcia gives taxpayers a lasting New Year’s hangover

Just when it seemed like the new sheriff might be doing things differently by throwing the book at the department’s bad apples, he turns around and hires the old sheriff – a sour apple, himself – as a full-time clerk making roughly $46,000 a year.
John C. Garcia offered this feeble explanation for hiring former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard: institutional memory. But it seems odd that Garcia couldn’t simply pick up the phone and call the former sheriff if he had any questions. Instead, Howard’s institutional memory is going to cost taxpayers $46,000 a year.
Garcia says it’s a short-term arrangement, but insists he needs Howard’s assistance for up to six months. Why, when he did such a lousy job of running the office? Erie County taxpayers need to be rid of the former sheriff.
Thirty-two inmates died while Howard was in charge. The U.S. Justice Department had to take him to court in an effort to improve conditions in Erie County jails. The Commission of Correction, which oversees jails in New York, cited Erie County’s as among the worst run in New York. And Garcia needs to learn what from him?
Howard’s bumbling did not end there. Late in his tenure, he signed a consent order admitting he did not adequately investigate reports of sexual contact between his staff and inmates. The union representing road deputies filed a grievance over the departmental badges he doled out like sponge candy to friends who had not gone through police training.
When he testified for a civil lawsuit last April, Howard said he would spend one day a week in the office and never went into the adjacent Holding Center for which he was responsible. During a deposition in a case involving the death of an inmate, the man allegedly in charge responded “I don’t know” 68 times.
Yet, his influence – even temporarily – is more important to the new sheriff than to show that a page has turned.
So what is Howard going to do exactly? The man who refused to uphold the state SAFE Act is helping to complete background checks on pistol permit applications, a job he says he can do from home. (So why did he need to hang on to his county-issued take-home vehicle?) He likes helping with the backlog that has existed for 10 years, he said.
A question of politics overhangs Howard’s hiring. He was hired by Garcia, a fellow Republican who should have expected Howard’s unpaid cooperation. The games continue, at taxpayer expense.
In addition to his county salary, the former sheriff will take home another $33,362 annually as Town of Wales’ new supervisor, a part-time position. He also continues to draw the government pension earned during his tenure with the State Police. It’s a familiar routine with the former sheriff, who after winning re-election in 2013, took a part-time job with M&T Bank – sometimes working daytime hours and arriving in his squad car. The more things change …
Garcia’s urgent initial task was to show that a new day had arrived. Instead, taxpayers are left to nurse a New Year’s hangover they can’t quite shake.
