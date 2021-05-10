The Editorial Board: By continuing to back the Big Lie, Stefanik drags New York into the swamp

Stefanik, endorsed for Cheney’s position by the still-smarting ex-president, seems the inevitable successor. Perhaps to seal the deal, she backed the Big Lie again last week, though stopping short of claiming outright that the election was stolen. It’s a lesson Trump has long taught: Leave room for deniability, no matter how implausible.

Going forward, to be a Republican in good standing in this state is likely to mean believing in the hallucination, even if you know in your heart it isn’t true, even if it leads the party and the country further into the fever swamps of conspiracy and the cult of personality. It’s the price of belonging.

Even some dyed-in-the-wool conservatives see what’s happening. Columnist Marc Thiessen, a supporter of Trump over the four years of his administration, makes the case on Tuesday’s op-ed page that Cheney was more committed to Trump’s policies than Stefanik. Her mistake, if you can call it that, was that her loyalty to conservative ideas didn’t extend to Trump, himself. When he primed the mob on Jan. 6 and sent it streaming to the Capitol, Cheney understand what was happening. She was unwilling to sell out American democracy to the schemes of an insurrectionist.