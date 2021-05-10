The Editorial Board: By continuing to back the Big Lie, Stefanik drags New York into the swamp

The need to belong, a recent New York Times story reported, is stronger than reality in the “misinformation age.” Group identity trumps facts, requiring Republican true-believers to reject evidence and even common sense in service of a hallucinatory lie.
The national Republican Party has disappeared down that rabbit hole and, as it threatens to jettison Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in favor of Elise Stefanik, it’s dragging New York’s GOP along with it.
Welcome to the New McCarthyism.
It’s a long way down from Jack Kemp, a joyful and thoughtful New York conservative, to the conspiracy-mongering Stefanki, a North Country Republican for whom the cult of Trump is more important than mere facts.
Stefanik is charging hard to replace Cheney as the third-ranking House Republican. Cheney, the daughter of a vice president and as conservative a member as sits in the chamber, has become persona non grata in the party because she voted to impeach the insurrectionist Trump early this year and won’t say she’s sorry.
She compounded that sin last month when she fist-bumped President Biden as he entered the House for his first speech to Congress. Cheney, who opposes many of Biden’s policies, defended what should have been an utterly noncontroversial gesture in a thoroughly American way: “We’re not sworn enemies,” she said. It’s another fact that too many Americans seem to have forgotten.
Stefanik, endorsed for Cheney’s position by the still-smarting ex-president, seems the inevitable successor. Perhaps to seal the deal, she backed the Big Lie again last week, though stopping short of claiming outright that the election was stolen. It’s a lesson Trump has long taught: Leave room for deniability, no matter how implausible.
Going forward, to be a Republican in good standing in this state is likely to mean believing in the hallucination, even if you know in your heart it isn’t true, even if it leads the party and the country further into the fever swamps of conspiracy and the cult of personality. It’s the price of belonging.
Even some dyed-in-the-wool conservatives see what’s happening. Columnist Marc Thiessen, a supporter of Trump over the four years of his administration, makes the case on Tuesday’s op-ed page that Cheney was more committed to Trump’s policies than Stefanik. Her mistake, if you can call it that, was that her loyalty to conservative ideas didn’t extend to Trump, himself. When he primed the mob on Jan. 6 and sent it streaming to the Capitol, Cheney understand what was happening. She was unwilling to sell out American democracy to the schemes of an insurrectionist.
Stefanik has no such hesitations. As the party dangles a leadership role in front of her, she echoes the Big Lie, amplifying the dangers while stroking the wounded ego of a politician who lost. Does anyone think Jack Kemp would have stooped so low? Or Jack Quinn, the former Republican congressman who also practiced an honorable conservatism in Western New York?
We know that Rep. Tom Reed didn’t. Unlike Stefanik or Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, he voted to certify all the results of the election on Jan. 6. Why? Because those were the facts.
Reed, who represents the 23rd Congressional District, understands that governance of a large and diverse country requires listening to contrary opinions and believing in facts. Until his recent personal crisis, he was the face of New York Republicans. Now, it’s likely to be Stefanik. She believes in whatever Trump says.
McCarthyism also propounded lies that helped to create a sense of belonging. It brought the Republican Party into disrepute. Conservatism, we hope and believe, will recover from this new stain on its character, but make no mistake: This is McCarthyism on steroids.
Joseph McCarthy was never president. He didn’t spread lies about a presidential election, fomenting deadly violence and then refusing, even months later, to back off of it. He didn’t continue to suck the integrity out of his party, demanding the personal loyalty of those, like Stefanik, who seek power.
And it’s not just Stefanik. Republican leaders are now coalescing around the gubernatorial candidacy of Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Suffolk County Republican who also bought into the lie of a stolen election and won’t repudiate it.
New York Republicans should be leading the party back toward sanity. Instead, they are joining the conspiracy thinking that began, as The Washington Post reported on Sunday, in an airplane hangar near Dallas.
New Yorkers of all political stripes have an essential role in restoring the nation’s political mental health. They can begin by rejecting lies that undermine our 245-year-old democracy. They can insist that facts matter.
The country’s history suggests that someone will eventually show the courage of Cheney, Sen. Mitt Romney and a handful of other Republicans who are unwilling to bend to the lie. But hesitation is the medium that allows the psychological cancer to spread. New Yorkers – including the state’s Republicans – have the opportunity to make a difference. They should take it.
• • •
