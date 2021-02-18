The Editorial Board: ‘Bus rapid transit’ could help remake Bailey Avenue, one of Buffalo's most important thoroughfares

An upgrade of the City of Buffalo’s Bailey Avenue bus service in the form of the “bus rapid transit” could help remake the much-trafficked roadway with modern, high-efficient public transportation. It would at least supplement the current #19 Bailey Avenue, which stops and starts along the way.

It is worth imagining the concept, which the Institute for Transportation & Development Policy describes as “… a high-quality bus-based transit system that delivers fast, comfortable, and cost-effective services at metro-level capacities.”

The result could take the Bailey Avenue bus riding experience from congested to congenial. It could be a 40% faster ride, even for cars, with dedicated lanes and synchronized signals. This upgrade could be enhanced further with bumped-out curbs for specially designed buses, and fewer stops. It could help with pedestrian safety, congestion, speeding and the frustrating lack of bicycle infrastructure.

As Thomas George, director of public transit for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, indicated, the city would provide its own economic development incentives along the corridor that might result from the NFTA investment. Michael Finn, the city’s public works commissioner, said City Hall has been working with the NFTA and transportation planning council.