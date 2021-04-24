The Editorial Board: Burstein needs to have some flexibility on safe ways to reopen schools

There is no such thing as “The Science,” chiseled in stone, when it comes to Covid-19 or other areas of medical inquiry. Researchers test their hypotheses, invite challenges to their conclusions and present what they think is the best available evidence.
Medical guidance can evolve over time when new facts are found. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, in early 2020 advised against Americans wearing masks, due to concerns over a supply shortage. Fauci changed his mind after it became clear that masks were important to stopping the spread of coronavirus by asymptomatic carriers.
Now, some public officials need to update their thinking about returning students to schools. With proper protocols, students in many cases can be safer in classrooms than when out of school.
Dr. Katherine Mullin is a member of Physicians for Safe and Open Schools, as well as director of infection control and prevention at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Mullin told The News that the structure that schools provide – separating student cohorts, enforcing mask requirements and distancing desks – makes schools a health asset to the community rather than a danger.
Consider: If students in remote learning spend some days at a grandparent’s house, other days with a friend or neighbor, and others with little adult supervision, “that inherently increases high-risk exposures in the community,” Mullin said. “In a school, we can apply rules that make it much less risky than being in a lot of community settings.”
And beyond the worries about lost learning – no small concern – are other effects from kids being away from school, including a rise in anxiety and depression among youngsters, and a drop in reported cases of domestic abuse. Teachers are often the ones who spot signs of physical abuse and report it to authorities. A decline in reports is more disturbing than encouraging.
Mullin is among several doctors who have been speaking up about frustrations with Dr. Gale Burstein and the Erie County Health Department over the slow pace of school reopenings make persuasive points, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The parents’ group calling for Burstein to resign her position are off base. The health commissioner has been tireless in her efforts over the past 13 months to keep Erie County safe, for which she should be commended. However, her department’s “abundance of caution” approach regarding school safety needs some updating.
The CDC issued recent guidance that students wearing masks could be seated 3 feet apart, rather than the previously mandated 6 feet. That is very consequential for schools, which can fit more students into a classroom.
Burstein has stated that the 3-foot guideline would put students in close enough contact so that if one student came down with Covid-19, the entire classroom would need to be quarantined.
Dr. Lauren Kuwik, a Southtowns internist-pediatrician and one of the organizers for Physicians for Safe and Open Schools, responded that such a policy would be “problematic” and not based on science. CDC guidance aligns with Kuwik’s view.
The CDC on March 19 published a report on Covid-19 and schools. Among its conclusions: “The preponderance of the available evidence from U.S. schools indicates that even when students were placed less than 6 feet apart in classrooms, there was limited SARS-CoV-2 transmission when other layered prevention strategies were consistently maintained; notably, masking and student cohorts.”
Note: The CDC is not throwing caution to the wind. The agency says wearing masks in school is a must, that students should be divided into cohort groups and advises that 6-foot distances should be maintained when students are eating.
Most school districts in Western New York will bring back students to classrooms in kindergarten to fifth grade starting Monday. We have stated in this space before that the Buffalo Public Schools, in particular, where the pandemic has exposed and accelerated inequities that already existed, needs to get at least all elementary school students back into buildings. It’s urgent.
Michael Cornell, superintendent of Hamburg Central schools and president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, told The News that the association has on several occasions requested meetings with the Burstein’s Health Department to discuss Covid policy but the department did not respond.
Erie County needs the Health Department, school officials and interested physicians to work together to bring students back where they belong.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.