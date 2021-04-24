The Editorial Board: Burstein needs to have some flexibility on safe ways to reopen schools

Dr. Lauren Kuwik, a Southtowns internist-pediatrician and one of the organizers for Physicians for Safe and Open Schools, responded that such a policy would be “problematic” and not based on science. CDC guidance aligns with Kuwik’s view.

The CDC on March 19 published a report on Covid-19 and schools. Among its conclusions: “The preponderance of the available evidence from U.S. schools indicates that even when students were placed less than 6 feet apart in classrooms, there was limited SARS-CoV-2 transmission when other layered prevention strategies were consistently maintained; notably, masking and student cohorts.”

Note: The CDC is not throwing caution to the wind. The agency says wearing masks in school is a must, that students should be divided into cohort groups and advises that 6-foot distances should be maintained when students are eating.

Most school districts in Western New York will bring back students to classrooms in kindergarten to fifth grade starting Monday. We have stated in this space before that the Buffalo Public Schools, in particular, where the pandemic has exposed and accelerated inequities that already existed, needs to get at least all elementary school students back into buildings. It’s urgent.