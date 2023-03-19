Success comes with a price, as homeowners in Amherst are beginning to realize. Erie County’s most populous suburb now has 129,600 residents, which makes it bigger than the city of Albany.

Growth and change are inextricably connected; neither is easy. In this case, growth needs to be accommodated in ways that are both liveable and inclusive.

As Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa notes, “There’s a lot of development and a lot of development pressure in Amherst.” He adds, “We have to be concerned with all development, but we do have a meticulous process.”

When there’s a process that works, it’s a good idea to follow it. It’s also fair to say that if the process isn’t working, adjust it.

A big part of that process is zoning. But in Amherst, not all zoning is created equal. While some areas, such as Snyder and Williamsville, have zoning codes that embrace progressive goals, such as mixed-use, human-scale development; walkable neighborhoods and less emphasis on parking, other areas are still subject to zoning that permits typical cul-de-sac subdivisions, accessible only from one major road.

It must be noted that, in Amherst, demand is high for both types of development. And as formerly empty or underused sites begin to be filled with either traditional or more inclusive mixed-use development, there will always be reactions from neighbors. The negative reactions will be the loudest, while those who don’t care or are even in favor may not say a word.

Welcome to development in a popular suburb. People want to live and work in Amherst and, overall, that’s a good thing.

Diversity is key

But not everyone who lives and works in Amherst can afford a patio home that can easily cost $500,000 at the low end. For example, many who work at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and – given the hours that such work could entail – would like to live closer to their jobs, may need a reasonably priced apartment. That’s the type of development being proposed for 1720, 1740 and 1760 Maple Road, which is meeting with some resistance from neighbors.

Others who find renting more suited to their resources might want the chance to live in the walkable hamlet of Snyder, which is where a mixed-use project that includes 48 apartments as well as retail and restaurants is proposed for 4548-4564 Main St. This would replace an underused block of shops, with (far fewer) second-floor apartments.

The project is very similar to similar structures – many of them, like this, with three stories in front and four stories set back – now taking shape up and down Elmwood Avenue. Like them, its storefronts would meet the sidewalk, inviting passersby.

The similarity is not accidental; zoning codes in Snyder and Williamsville are now similar to Buffalo’s Green Code, which encourages a vibrant streetscape as opposed to big parking lots in front of strip malls. In fact, Snyder’s code is more restrictive than Buffalo’s, as it requires certain architectural features to match what’s commonly found throughout the hamlet.

Some neighbors in Snyder are objecting to the project, but its inclusivity and diverse components check boxes that most communities would like to have checked, especially on their main streets.

It’s change, though, and everyone understands that change can be hard.

Disappearing green space

Other new developments coming to areas in Amherst that retain elements of the rural countryside they once were have been more problematic. It’s easy to sympathize with the prospective neighbors of a five acre strip of empty land at 166 Klein Road that will be filled with 18 patio homes. The project will be unconnected with any other road than Klein, a sure promise of traffic annoyances, not to mention the influx of 18 new households in this tight space. It’s allowed under current zoning, though, and already has a waiting list.

At 4300 Millersport Highway, a 67-acre site where neighbors successfully defeated a proposed Walmart is now to be filled in by patio homes, town homes, apartments, retail space and offices, in various configurations. Two groups of residents have opposed this development, which will still retain some green space and wetlands, but, even so, adds 51 homes and 44 apartments where before there was nothing but trees, undergrowth and wildlife.

When Walmart was defeated in 2006, the Amherst Town Board rezoned the parcel from SC/shopping center to TND/town neighborhood district. But for many current residents of the area, this isn’t the neighborhood they want. Nonetheless, the project has survived every challenge so far and has town approval.

It is areas like this throughout Amherst – where glimpses of rural and wild Western New York can still be seen – that need the attention of the town’s planners. How can a balance be maintained so that the natural beauty and environmental benefits of undeveloped green space can be kept at the same time housing is provided for those who need it?

This question becomes even more urgent given Gov. Kathy Hochul’s current budget proposal to require 1% new home creation throughout New York over three years.

Yes, people want to live in Amherst. There are worse problems to have. With smart planning, it’s possible to provide that housing with concessions that will keep most current residents happy.

Amherst should keep and strengthen its ongoing commitment to smart planning.

• • •

