It’s not going to be cheap. Building a new jail in Erie County could cost more than $100 million, County Executive Mark Poloncarz told The News' Editorial Board last week, but, as Sheriff John Garcia recently argued in these pages, it is time. Indeed, it is past time. This is a project that county needs to begin planning for now, with an eye to completing before the end of this decade.

In Thursday’s State of the County address, Poloncarz announced that he plans to commit $2.5 million toward the preliminary work of site acquisition, engineering and architectural work for a new jail to replace the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo, as well as the county Correctional Facility in Alden. In addition to being outdated, underused and excessively expensive to operate and maintain, the facilities are dangerous, to staff and inmates, alike.

Those facts, alone, justify plans to build a new jail, but anyone wondering about the politics of it should take note: The conclusion is bipartisan. Garcia is a Republican, and Poloncarz a Democrat. That should ease some minds.

The Holding Center was opened in 1938 – 85 years ago. Both its age and its layout limit the ability to maintain and repair the building, let alone safely operate it. As Garcia argued, the structure’s linear design creates blind spots and poor sightlines that pose dangers for both inmates and jail personnel.

Cells with bars are not only out of date – we’re not in the age of Gunsmoke, anymore – but also dangerous, allowing for suicide attempts, sometimes by inmates in the grip of addictions or suffering from mental illness. Porcelain toilets and light fixtures can be damaged and fashioned into weapons. The design of the electrical outlets can be used to create fire hazards, Garcia said. Even the locking mechanisms are antiquated. Because parts are no longer available, millwrights are needed when repairs are needed.

A number of other issues plague the Holding Center, and many are replicated in the 40-year-old Correctional Facility, where windows, doors, showers, diesel tanks, cameras, lighting, fence posts, the entire HVAC system and more all need attention. The value of repairs has reached a point of diminishing returns, Garcia argues.

What is more, with the influence of bail reform – which is here to stay, regardless of any additional changes – the two jails house significantly fewer inmates. The county doesn’t need so much space and it doesn’t need two facilities, one of them far removed from the courts and difficult for visitors to reach.

Garcia proposes not just a new jail, but a better one that would help to make communities safer. Improved services and conditions for those with addictions or emotional disturbances would create possibilities for recovery. That’s an essential requirement, with more than half the jail population using prescribed psychotropic drugs.

But even inmates without those struggles can benefit from internal programs, which Garcia says are known to reduce rates of recidivism. That also serves the community at large.

Taxpayers will also directly benefit, he said, based on estimates that a single, better designed jail would save about $17 million a year in staffing costs.

Given all of that, Poloncarz’s plan to begin preliminary work is both appropriate and necessary. County legislators of both parties should also support a thoughtful plan to create a safer, more useful, less expensive jail.

But Poloncarz and legislators should also look for assurances about how the new jail would be operated. Some agreements about abiding by established regulations and honoring the public’s interests should be on the agenda.

Former Sheriff Timothy Howard didn’t much care about inmate suicides, didn’t mind his employees lying about suicide attempts in official reports and either ignored the misconduct of employees or, in one infamous case, openly sided with a deputy who criminally assaulted a civilian.

Garcia’s administration of the jail and the entire Sheriff’s Office has marked a vast and welcome improvement. It’s night and day. But there’s no guarantee that a future sheriff wouldn’t be every bit as bad as Howard or – please, no – even worse. And even Garcia inappropriately sought to withhold from the public video showing deputies kicking a handcuffed inmate. A judge ultimately forced him to release the video.

A new jail should absolutely be made safer for all who enter. It should also be more responsive to the law and the public, regardless of who holds the keys.

