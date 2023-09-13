It’s only a pilot project, but there’s still good reason to cheer the City of Buffalo’s Scrap It! initiative, a bold step toward curbside pickup of compostable food scraps. This is what smart cities do.

What it means: Starting this week, as many as 2,000 Buffalo households – with an equal distribution from each Council district – will be recycling their food scraps and other organic waste as compost rather than sending this material to a landfill. City residents participating in the program are being given brown totes, about a third of the size of the green and blue ones they now have for recyclables and trash.

These totes should be filled with food scraps or plant material that is designated (there is an easily accessible list online) as compostable. For example, meat and bones are not allowed, but egg shells, coffee grounds, grains, breads and dairy are. The totes will be emptied on the same day as trash and recyclables, but not by city workers. The City of Buffalo has entered into a partnership with the delightfully named Farmer Pirates, who will pick up the scraps and take them away to their composting facility. From there, the compost is made available to Buffalo’s urban farms as well as to area gardeners.

This is not the first time Buffalo has tried to reduce municipal food waste – and there are many good reasons for making the attempt. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the most common material sent to landfills is food, which gets trapped between layers of plastics and other trash in landfills, releasing methane, one of the most harmful greenhouse gases.

And according to food waste expert Dana Gunders, the director of the national nonprofit ReFED: “Studies have shown that the climate footprint of food waste is larger than the entire aviation industry.”

More than 90 U.S. cities now offer programs that pick up organic waste like grass clippings, other yard waste and food waste. Buffalo started a drop-off program in 2018, which continues, and now has four sites where residents and business owners can drop off compostable waste. And New York State already has some regulations regarding this: entities that generate an annual average of two tons of wasted food per week or more must recycle all food scraps if they are within 25 miles of a composting facility.

As for the Farmer Pirates, this group of urban farmers has been active since 2014, with a compost facility located on Gittere Street in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. They have been operating a residential pickup service of compostables since their founding, and also have relationships with area restaurants, grocery stores and colleges. They are an obvious choice for this municipal partnership.

It’s important to note that this is a voluntary program – residents are not being forced to put out scraps. But like they say in NPR pledge drives, “It’s the right thing to do.”

Even those not enrolled in this program – which we hope to see continue and grow to include the entire city – can drop off their food scraps for free at the four city locations or locations managed by the Farmer Pirates.

Scrap It! is made possible through a grant from the New York Department of Conservation, so its viability may depend on future funding. But given New York’s already progressive sustainability mission, we can hope that the reduction of food waste will be a fully funded government initiative throughout the state in the near future.

The Farmer Pirates would conclude this editorial with their signature assertion, “Rot on!” For our part, we’ll just add that it’s high time a curbside compost program came to Buffalo.

Want to participate in Scrap it!? Sign up here: buffalorecycles.org/scrap-it-curbside

