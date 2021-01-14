The Editorial Board: Buffalo's new bishop can set a new tone

Fisher would do well to make as many of the records public as possible. Doing so would be a declaration of transparency and a break with the cover-up culture that existed here under previous bishops. It would also send a message to future transgressors that their names and misdeeds will become public and subject them to legal punishment.

Buffalo’s Movement to Restore Trust, an organization formed by Canisius College President John Hurley and other prominent Catholics, was formed while Bishop Richard J. Malone was in charge here and was faltering in his handling of the clergy sex abuse crisis. Fisher would be wise to establish ties with the movement and to expand the input of lay people into parish and diocese operations, giving them a sense of ownership.

Before the abuse scandals became public here in 2018, the church was already challenged by a shrinking population of church-goers and potential priests and nuns. The Covid-19 pandemic, meanwhile, kept many churches closed or much below capacity, which meant a plunge in weekly donations to the collection plate.

Bishop Fisher has his work cut out. If he can bring more Catholics into the tent, it should make the road ahead less daunting.

• • •

