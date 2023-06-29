News Editorial BoardHas the progressive wave crested in Buffalo? It’s a fair question as candidates from the left were walloped in Tuesday’s primary elections for Common Council.

Exhibit A is in the Masten District, where India Walton – the Democratic candidate who overwhelmed Mayor Byron W. Brown in the 2021 primary – was routed by Zeneta Everhart. It was a dramatic turnaround unexplained by the low turnout that typically, and unfortunately, characterizes primary elections.

Without taking anything away from Everhart – a credible and focused candidate – it’s possible that the political popularity of the progressive left was exaggerated in that high-profile mayoral race, which Brown declined to take seriously – until he lost. It’s a conclusion underscored by Brown’s dramatic November victory as a write-in candidate.

In addition, the political left was energized around the country that year, as the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman continued to reverberate. And, so, another question: Has that passion dissipated?

It wasn’t just Walton who fell short for the left on Tuesday. In the Ellicott District, Leah Halton-Pope, a senior adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, defeated three other candidates, among them, former Assembly staffer Matt Dearing whom she bested by a 3-to-1 margin.

It’s not over for Walton and Dearing, who will appear on the Working Families line in the general election, but Buffalo’s history of supporting Democrats doesn’t bode well for their chances. What that history does suggest, though, is that for the first time in nine years, women will hold seats on the Common Council. That’s a healthy change.

Everhart’s performance in the primary suggests she will bring real passion to the job. Halton-Pope, despite her deep experience, remains something of a question mark, given the vagueness of her ideas during the campaign.

As Democratic Buffalo voters moved toward the center, something different happened in 10th District race for the Erie County Legislature. There, Conservative and Republican voters continued their march to the right. Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo won the Conservative Party primary and also claimed victory in the Republican contest, both against incumbent Jim Malczewski. Bratek-Lorigo is the daughter-in-law of Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo.

An insight to their campaigns: Bratek-Lorigo welcomed the endorsement of Carl Paladino, whose record of political extremism prompts many other Republicans to keep their distance. Meanwhile, she and Malczewski both called on the county to declare a preposterous state of emergency in a repugnant effort to keep asylum-seekers from stepping foot in Erie County. It was a sad moment for the good-hearted people of Western New York.

In Niagara Falls, meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Robert Restaino bested two other candidates in that city’s Democratic primary, winning 45% of the vote. In an echo of Restaino’s infamous control issues, the former City Court judge – removed from office after inappropriately jailing 46 people over a ringing cellphone – placed his hand over the camera of a TV reporter who had the temerity to ask how he would rate his performance as mayor.

At least he didn’t try to have him arrested. Call it an improvement.

