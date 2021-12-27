The Editorial Board: Buffalo superintendent should turn to remote learning only as a last resort

That might be fine, except that there are significant penalties to remote learning, not just to students but to families, businesses and communities in general. For one, it’s well documented that students don’t learn as well when they are not in the classroom. It’s harder to command the attention of children who are sitting at home on a computer than it is when they are seated at their desks in school.

Keeping students at home also creates stresses for parents who either have to work from home, which may or may not be possible, or to find other accommodations for their children. But that typically creates a greater risk of infection than keeping them in school, where their activities can be monitored and supervised. Remote learning is, in that regard, not only less effective, but actually self-defeating.

Cash – and all superintendents, for that matter – do need to be attentive to the facts of Covid-19, which has killed more than 810,000 Americans. But this isn’t 2020, when information was scarce and vaccines nonexistent. Inoculations and masks make a difference, especially in schools, where authority figures are present.