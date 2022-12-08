The Editorial Board: Buffalo superintendent aims to ensure third-graders read at level

Less than one-quarter of last year’s Buffalo Public Schools third-graders were deemed proficient in English language arts through state assessments.

Correcting such an abomination should be top priority for educators, politicians, parents and community.

Superintendent Tonja M. Williams acknowledges the problem and is determined that every student in BPS will be able to read by the end of third grade, a threshold generally understood as predictive of future life possibilities. If Buffalo’s revival is to continue and expand, Williams’ goal is essential to meet.

The Buffalo School Board’s recent action may help. The board approved $16,000 from the Sabres Foundation, the charitable arm of the local pro hockey team, to start developing literacy hubs in city schools.

As described in a recent News article, these book-focused hubs, with an emphasis on equity, are expected to be implemented in the libraries of one or two city schools at a time. Their target audience: pre-kindergartners through first-graders. The donating organization is still determining its level of involvement and financial contributions, according to a spokesperson. Official details could come later this month.

Teach My Kid to Read, a national group of professionals who direct community initiatives related to learning to read, has been selected to develop the hubs. Also involved is the Western New York Literacy Initiative, composed of 22 diverse local organizations implementing a three-pronged approach to highlight the science of reading, a program that includes phonics, vocabulary and comprehension.

This local initiative is being led by Tarja Parssinen, founder of the WNY Education Alliance, and combines professional development, advocacy and community outreach through partners. These partners have relationships with community organizations, higher education entities and the City of Buffalo. Parssinen is already moving forward. On Nov. 5, she welcomed more than 600 attendees to the inaugural WNY Science of Reading Conference.

Anne Botticelli, Buffalo Public Schools’ chief academic officer, described learning to read as comparable to breaking a code. The “science of reading” is another paradigm that helps stakeholders to think about early education and early intervention.

However, many districts, particularly in New York State, do not use the science of reading as part of its curriculum. The same is true of teacher preparation programs.

Parssinen noted that New York is one of 18 states that generally leave curriculum decisions in the hands of individual schools. Thirty states have implemented policies around the science of reading but New York is not among them. Education Trust-New York is undertaking a landscape scan across the state to discover whether districts and teacher preparation programs are aligned with the science of reading, and then devising recommendations at the state level to implement programs.

Julie J. Henry, Ph.D., is a professor of elementary education, literacy, and educational leadership at Buffalo State College. She uses the science of reading, that is, research about reading, to inform courses.

She said she would imagine that all educators would say they value reading research and have been teaching the basics of the science of reading – phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency and comprehension – all along. Indeed, all children may not need the exact same phonics program as offered by a particular publisher, even if it comes in a box labeled the science of reading, she said.

At the end of the day, the goal must be giving struggling students the help they need to grow into readers and that will likely require various approaches, the science of reading among them.

