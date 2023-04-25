Two important points immediately arise with the Buffalo School Board’s approval of a four-year contract with its teachers union:

• It’s a fair contract. It gives Buffalo teachers greater parity with teachers in other area school districts while foreshadowing an essential change in retiree health care benefits.

• It puts to bed – or ought to, anyway – concerns that the board, overflowing with members endorsed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation, would simply give the store away in contract negotiations. It didn’t happen.

Teachers had been working without a contract since 2019, when the agreement signed in 2016 expired. The long delay produced enough discontent that the union overwhelmingly approved a vote of no confidence in both the School Board and Superintendent Tonja Williams, even though she had then been on the job just 19 weeks.

We share the frustration that it took so long, but have little doubt that the BTF’s approach to bargaining contributed to the delay. In any case, the teachers seem to be happy now. They voted overwhelmingly Monday night to approve the contract.

The particulars may cause some observers to turn green with envy, but context is important. Not only have the teachers worked without a contract for the past four years, but their pay lagged other districts and made it difficult for the district to hire. With the new deal, teachers will get:

• A retroactive raise of 8%.

• A 10% one-time bonus calculated off the new pay scale.

• Raises of 6%, 4% and 3% on July 1 of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

• Each increase will be accompanied by the removal of one step on the salary ladder.

Significantly, the base starting salary for teachers will rise to $46,170 from $39,531. Teachers with a master's degree would see a bigger increase. Veteran teachers, meanwhile, will more quickly reach maximum salary.

Tami Hollie-McGree, chief of human resources for Buffalo Public Schools, summed up the benefits of the new pay scales succinctly: “Now, we’re competitive,” she said.

Teachers also will give back, with retiree health care for new teachers ending after June 30, 2026. That was a sticking point for the union, which, for obvious reasons, did not want to lose that benefit. The district had originally proposed ending retiree health care for all teachers hired after ratification of the new contract.

But – speaking of parity – other school districts have already ended that benefit, one that few other New Yorkers can claim and whose costs are borne by taxpayers. A deal seemed inevitable after an independent fact-finder also recommended eliminating fully paid health care for retirees. The School Board voted 8-0, with one member excused, to support all of the fact-finder’s recommendations.

Even still, teachers would be allowed to sell back unused sick days or earmark early retirement incentives toward coverage in retirement. It’s a reasonable accommodation.

The contract also seeks to resolve the radiating problems caused by a lack of bus drivers. Many districts have reported similar problems, an unforeseen consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Conditions were so difficult here that the district agreed to pay 1,500 parents for the mileage to drive their children to and from school.

The solution is a three-bell schedule in which affected schools would have staggered start times, at 7:30, 8:15 and 9 a.m. The length of the school day would not change, and teachers who believe the schedule would create a hardship could move to the top of the transfer list, ranked by seniority.

The agreement – surprise – isn’t perfect, but it’s fair and it’s past time for a resolution.

The contract was the last one that will be negotiated for teachers by Phil Rumore, the longtime president of the BTF. Among the tests his successor will face is whether he or she can help to eliminate the chronic, yearslong delays in reaching a fair contract. Everyone has to hope those logjams had more to do with the personalities involved – on both sides – than they did with a system where dysfunction is baked in.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.