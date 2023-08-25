There is no reason it should have taken this long, but good for the Buffalo Public Schools. The School Board is demanding a harder look at the persistent – and intolerable – problem of bullying. Other school districts should take a lesson.

The action occurred at a recent board meeting, and while it is welcome, it came too late for Dariel Rivera Reyes, a 12-year-old student who, tortured by bullying, took his own life in May. If given the attention it deserves, though, the renewed action will protect many more students in the months and years to come.

The measure, proposed by Board Member Larry Scott, requires administrators and other school leaders to review their handling of state-mandated reports of bullying, harassment and cyberbullying, and to provide data about how often those reports have been filed during the past five years. It also – redundantly, one might have thought – directs the district to demonstrate accountability to the state Dignity for All Students Act, which was enacted in 2012. The board unanimously approved the measure.

Even in decades past, when bullying was a face-to-face occurrence, school officials typically ignored it as a kind of rite of passage. Today, though, with its migration to social media platforms and other online spaces, the problem is exponentially more damaging.

Dariel had been relentlessly bullied by a fellow sixth-grader at Martin Luther King Jr. School 48. It happened at school, in online chat groups and even at the boy’s home. He was threatened, taunted and physically injured. The bully and his friends tried to bait him into fights while recording the exchanges to post online.

It was a shocking level of cruelty, even considering the age of those inflicting it and, eventually, the child couldn’t take it. On May 17, his grandparents, who were raising him and had sought help from the district, found him unresponsive in the bathroom. He was pronounced dead in a hospital emergency room.

Other damaging incidents of bullying have recently come to light, in Buffalo and Lancaster. No one should doubt that many others go unreported by students or ignored by adults in positions of authority.

Like other forms of harassment, bullying is a fact of life, but it gets less pushback, in part because it’s not illegal. But that doesn’t make it any more tolerable or its potential consequences any less horrifying. It always demanded more attention than it received, and today more than ever.

“Bullying is so often dismissed,” Stacie Dziwulski, director of the Mental Health Advocates of WNY family support program told a reporter last month. “It’s dismissed by parents, school personnel, but if people are seeing something happen, then they really need to keep at it.”

Experts who say this is a difficult problem to resolve are absolutely correct. But difficult becomes impossible when people who can intervene choose to look away. Part of the key is to impose appropriate consequences in an effort to protect not only those who are the targets of bullying, but also to help direct the bullies onto a healthier path.

If it is remarkable that the Buffalo School Board had to insist that its leaders abide by a state law, it is fair to wonder if that lapse isn’t replicated in other school districts around New York. They all should follow Buffalo’s lead and, more than that, commit to acting aggressively on a matter that, left unattended, can lead to anguish.

