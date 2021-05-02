The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools should seek wide input on best uses of federal and state aid

The torrent of aid that’s headed from the federal government to the Buffalo Public Schools gives the district a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change the trajectory of education for city children.
The district is rightly giving the public – students, their families and anyone who is interested – a chance to put forth ideas on how to use the money. On Thursday, the district held the first of three virtual meetings through its Facebook page, where viewers could give suggestions and ask questions. Participants included Will Keresztes, the district’s chief of intergovernmental affairs, and Geoffrey F. Pritchard, chief financial officer.
A group calling itself the Urban Think Tank is stepping forward with some ideas of its own. The group is led by community and church leaders who are working to convene a major meeting this month among stakeholders – including lawmakers who represent our region in Washington and Albany – to discuss the district’s priorities.
All voices are welcome. The district, Board of Education, Buffalo Teachers Federation and other stakeholders should not let political positions or turf wars get in the way of the ultimate goal – giving kids in Buffalo a better education.
The Urban Think Tank’s members include: Bishop Michael Badger of the Bethesda World Harvest International Church; L. Nathan Hare, retired CEO of the Community Action Organization; Sam Radford, the Buffalo education activist, and the Rev. Kinzer Pointer of Agape Fellowship Baptist Church. The think tank wants to widen the use of some learning techniques that the group says has been successful in raising youngsters’ academic performance.
A program called Community Cares, directed by the Rev. L. Darnell Donalson, operated eight support centers in the city for students involved in virtual learning. Hare says that some of the techniques employed at the centers, such as sorting students in learning pods of seven to nine students and led by a “scholar coach,” served as valuable wraparound instruction to students taking remote classes.
According to Hare, of students who attended Community Cares sessions every day, “85% were at or above grade level in standardized testing” for reading and math.
The Community Cares Program received money from Erie County’s Cares Act funding. The county was also a major funder and supporter for a larger program, called Virtual Learning Centers, that was administered by Say Yes Buffalo. About 50 centers, from last September through March, operated from morning to late afternoon, providing support for students in remote learning and removing some of the burdens on working parents while in-person schooling was shut down.
Most of the centers have closed as schools reopen to more students, but district schools have after-school programs for students wanting extra help or supervision time, and the district will also offer voluntary summer school classes.
Buffalo Public Schools are due somewhere between $200 million and $290 million in federal funding, and the state increased its foundation aid to schools this year. Funds from the December stimulus bill must be spent by September 2023, and American Rescue Plan funds by September 2024.
“The money is going to go away eventually, so it makes sense to be careful how you do it,” Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, told The News. “You try to avoid recurring costs that cannot be sustained once the federal aid is exhausted.”
One important use of that money is to assess the level of learning loss among students who had to attend classes remotely and, crucially, to identify – and then rescue – those who have fallen away. Without that effort, some student may remain lost.
An idea that could make sense for Buffalo is hiring some top-tier educational consultants to bring in fresh ideas. Corporations spend millions of dollars on management consultants to help them become more profitable and efficient. Superintendent Kriner Cash has degrees from Stanford and Princeton universities. In addition to his brainpower, he has connections to a lot more.
An advantage of hiring consultants is it need not turn into a recurring cost. Part of the BPS strategy needs to be identifying one-time costs that produce results that last a long time into the future.
