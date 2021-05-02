The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools should seek wide input on best uses of federal and state aid

“The money is going to go away eventually, so it makes sense to be careful how you do it,” Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, told The News. “You try to avoid recurring costs that cannot be sustained once the federal aid is exhausted.”

One important use of that money is to assess the level of learning loss among students who had to attend classes remotely and, crucially, to identify – and then rescue – those who have fallen away. Without that effort, some student may remain lost.

An idea that could make sense for Buffalo is hiring some top-tier educational consultants to bring in fresh ideas. Corporations spend millions of dollars on management consultants to help them become more profitable and efficient. Superintendent Kriner Cash has degrees from Stanford and Princeton universities. In addition to his brainpower, he has connections to a lot more.

An advantage of hiring consultants is it need not turn into a recurring cost. Part of the BPS strategy needs to be identifying one-time costs that produce results that last a long time into the future.

• • •

