When it comes to school suspensions, Superintendent Tonja M. Williams has an obvious point about the need to protect students, teachers, administration and staff, while ensuring kids in school to learn can do so. Still, that doesn’t mean that the district is doing enough on this critical matter, as some critics say.

Are school suspensions effective? Advocates press Buffalo schools to find a better way "We have no evidence that restorative practices are happening, and restorative conferences are extremely rare," said Jessics Bauer Walker president of Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo.

Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo, a parent group led by president Jessica Bauer Walker, appreciates that BPS has committed to implementing the code of conduct, using restorative practices and positive behavior interventions. But Bauer Walker says she has observed cycles in which something happens, the community is activated for a period of time, the district conducts feedback sessions – and not much changes.

District officials say data demonstrate the code of conduct is working. They also believe suspensions will continue to trend down as the district continues building relationships with parents.

Suspensions, overall, have decreased districtwide from 2021 to 2022. There were 570 long-term suspensions in the first half of last school year, and 418 during the same timeframe this year. Short-term suspensions dropped from 2,521 to 2,005.

But Bauer Walker’s group remains concerned at what it calls the high rates of suspension and disproportionately how children of color, those who have disabilities and those who are low income are suspended at 2.5 times the rate of their counterparts. Bauer Walker became extremely activated around the issue when her daughter, Serea Walker, 15, was suspended.

The matter is undoubtedly complex. There may often be better ways to deal with disruptive or disrespectful students, but other students also have a right to a safe and encouraging environment. The question is when conduct becomes egregious enough to warrant suspension.

Bauer Walker said she knows of children who are being punished for having mental health issues or dealing with trauma but not getting the help they need. And it is not only suspension but other exclusionary practices such as detention, in-building suspension and calling parents without warning and telling them to come get their child.

Some students believe they are being suspended on a whim.

Yahya Hussein, a junior at Hutchinson Central Technical High School and youth advocate at a December media event, told a reporter: “I feel like they could talk to me about like, ‘Why are you acting up? Why are you doing this?’ and try to figure out what the root of my problem was.” Hussein added: “It’s like they just wanted me gone.”

Bauer Walker released her own document, “Suspension in Buffalo Public Schools: History, Analysis and a Holistic, Positive Path Forward” with Rae Shih of the New York Civil Liberties Union and Carly Hite, a legal professional who represented 60 Buffalo students in their suspension hearings. The 28-page report culls from last year’s data reported on Buffalo Schools’ digital dashboard. Her group’s complaints extend to whether the district follows state guidelines in handling suspensions on a procedural level as well as language access issues when it comes to families who are refugees and whose students the group says are being discriminated against.

Student advocates hope the Judith S. Kaye Solutions Not Suspensions bill could limit suspensions. The legislation, mired in Albany since 2015, was written by state educators, community activists, education attorneys and others. It has failed to advance beyond committee in the State Senate and a floor vote in the Assembly. The bill is expected to be reintroduced this legislative cycle.

Credit Superintendent Williams with meeting about 20 adult and student Community Health Workers at D’Youville University recently to engage in a restorative circle. Students shared their feelings about school discipline and Bauer Walker evaluated the meeting as “positive and productive,” with Williams “affirming” the young people.

It’s a start.

The goal should be as few suspensions as absolutely needed, achieved by working collaboratively with students, parents and the community – and with full transparency.

