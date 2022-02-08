The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools' high rate of pandemic-induced absences foreshadows a long-term crisis

Among the terrible consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic is the price being paid by American students, including those in Buffalo.

Much of it was unavoidable as a lethal virus stormed the world, killing more than 900,000 Americans. But, as a recent story in The News makes clear, it is essential now to regroup, take stock and rescue those who will otherwise be left behind. And there are many.

Among the most far-reaching consequences of the turn to remote learning during the headwinds of the pandemic is the disappearance of children who are not being schooled and who face the risk of lifelong disadvantage. The problem shows up in absentee rates that spiked last year and which haven’t let up: Two-thirds of Buffalo students missed more than 10% of school in this school year’s first semester.

Worse, 38% of students missed more than one in five days of school since September. That’s an absentee rate of greater than 20% for more than a third of the student population. And the numbers are worse still for students of color: Half of the district’s Hispanic students have missed more than 20% of this school year, while nearly 40% of Black students are missing more than a fifth of their classroom time.