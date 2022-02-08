The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools' high rate of pandemic-induced absences foreshadows a long-term crisis

Among the terrible consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic is the price being paid by American students, including those in Buffalo.
Much of it was unavoidable as a lethal virus stormed the world, killing more than 900,000 Americans. But, as a recent story in The News makes clear, it is essential now to regroup, take stock and rescue those who will otherwise be left behind. And there are many.
Among the most far-reaching consequences of the turn to remote learning during the headwinds of the pandemic is the disappearance of children who are not being schooled and who face the risk of lifelong disadvantage. The problem shows up in absentee rates that spiked last year and which haven’t let up: Two-thirds of Buffalo students missed more than 10% of school in this school year’s first semester.
Worse, 38% of students missed more than one in five days of school since September. That’s an absentee rate of greater than 20% for more than a third of the student population. And the numbers are worse still for students of color: Half of the district’s Hispanic students have missed more than 20% of this school year, while nearly 40% of Black students are missing more than a fifth of their classroom time.
It isn’t news that some share of students have vanished, some permanently. Schools knew that was happening. What is shocking is how many students, still theoretically in school, are missing a crippling proportion of class time.
That’s a crisis that, in one way or another, is afflicting the entire country, as a report by McKinsey & Co. observed. As it reported, if “historical correlations between chronic absenteeism and high school graduation hold, this could translate into an additional 1.7 million to 3.3 million eighth–12th graders dropping out of school because of the pandemic.”
What will become of those students? One thing is certain: They will be condemned to a lesser life than they might otherwise have achieved. That can show itself in a number of ways, including a lack of stable employment, a lower standard of living and higher rates of chronic illness. For some, an intervention may already be too late, but that doesn’t absolve schools, governments, parents and others from doing what they can to stem an unfolding social calamity.
Foremost is the need for schools to ensure they have identified all who are at risk of tumbling out of the system for good. That’s a chore on its own, but even more challenging will be to bring them back, given the many reasons that children may be missing school.
Is it for lack of transportation, owing to the national shortage of bus drivers? Is it because, lacking reliable internet service, some students slipped away from class as others were connecting remotely? Is it for fear of Covid-19 infection, even with the precautions that are in place in New York schools?
Blame for this crisis falls on the fact of the pandemic – a hurricane of social and medical crosswinds – not the inevitably imperfect human response. In the early days, we didn’t even know what we were dealing with, except that it was killing 1,000 people a day in New York State, alone.
But Buffalo’s problems are special. Even before the pandemic, the share of children with a rate of absence deemed chronic or severe was a shocking 44%. Since then, it has risen to 65%, an unsustainable figure unless Buffalo is content to write off tens of thousands of its own students and the jobs they might someday fill.
Superintendent Kriner Cash plans an outreach effort to understand why children are, or are not, attending school.
“I want parents to help me find out why they’re not coming to school so I can see if it’s a barrier we can control or if it’s a barrier or issue somewhere else,” he said. “For kids not to be in school is equally accountable for the school system and the parent and the child; there’s accountability across the board.”
That’s correct. His effort counts as a good start, but only a start. If it doesn’t drastically lower the rate of absenteeism, count it as a failure that will reverberate for decades.
