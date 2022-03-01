The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools’ hesitation in discarding masks seems to be shared by many in the country

It is predictable, and not unhealthy, that school districts are taking different approaches to the state’s decision to relax masking rules. With crosscurrents of opinions about the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and worries about unrelenting emotional pressures on students, it’s a good time to allow school districts to make their own decisions.
That’s what’s happening. After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement that the state would, on Wednesday, end its requirement for masking in schools, a number of school officials expressed relief and even frustration that the decision didn’t come sooner. In Buffalo, though, school officials have decided to keep the requirement in place, at least for now. Not everyone will agree – when has that ever happened in this pandemic? – but it’s a reasonable decision.
In explaining the district’s reasoning, a school spokesman observed that Buffalo remains in an infection zone designated as “medium” risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and also noted that the school district’s Medical Advisory Team and the Erie County Department of Health met on Monday to evaluate rates of Covid transmission and of pediatric hospitalizations. It is also surely relevant that students are just returning from a week off of school, a time when traveling and unsupervised contacts could potentially raise those rates.
Some will argue, also reasonably, that schools have proven to be safe zones during much of the pandemic. That’s true. Given close supervision of masking and other precautions, in-school transmission of Covid-19 has been remarkably low. Together with credible reports that the pandemic and its responses have created mental health stresses within student populations, schools have reason to want to move toward a more normal format than has been possible over the past two years.
Still, it’s not universally accepted that now is the time for that return. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found a significant degree of wariness about Covid-19 remains among Americans.
The survey found that just 33% of respondents believed that pandemic was “mostly” (27%) or “completely” (6%) under control. Meanwhile, 49% thought it was “somewhat” under control and 15% thought it was “not at all” under control. The remaining 2% had no opinion. If that distribution was echoed in Buffalo, more than half the population could plausibly be concerned about their unmasked children’s safety, in school or elsewhere.
For most of the pandemic, the state has directed the response to the pandemic and, under both Gov. Kathy Hochul and her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, it has generally done well. Some of Cuomo’s actions, in particular, have come under harsh criticism but, from a broader perspective, there is every reason to believe state oversight was crucial in preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed by Covid and the number of deaths from spiraling even higher.
But, with the Omicron surge fading fast, it’s the right moment to return more authority to localities. Buffalo school officials plan to look at the numbers again on Friday, a time lag that may show whether the midwinter break increased infection rates among students. It’s essential for the district, and others retaining masks, to stay on top of this. The masks need to come off as soon as safety allows.
