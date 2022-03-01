The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools’ hesitation in discarding masks seems to be shared by many in the country

Some will argue, also reasonably, that schools have proven to be safe zones during much of the pandemic. That’s true. Given close supervision of masking and other precautions, in-school transmission of Covid-19 has been remarkably low. Together with credible reports that the pandemic and its responses have created mental health stresses within student populations, schools have reason to want to move toward a more normal format than has been possible over the past two years.

Still, it’s not universally accepted that now is the time for that return. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found a significant degree of wariness about Covid-19 remains among Americans.

The survey found that just 33% of respondents believed that pandemic was “mostly” (27%) or “completely” (6%) under control. Meanwhile, 49% thought it was “somewhat” under control and 15% thought it was “not at all” under control. The remaining 2% had no opinion. If that distribution was echoed in Buffalo, more than half the population could plausibly be concerned about their unmasked children’s safety, in school or elsewhere.