The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools get little in return for settling with ex-McKinley principal

Settling its dispute with former McKinley High principal Crystal Barton was the best option for the Buffalo Public Schools, though the five-year clash is regrettable.

The controversy will cost the district more than $1 million, dollars that will not contribute to educating a single Buffalo student. That’s a poor return on an investment of taxpayer money.

A story in The News on Wednesday detailed the various payments – including nearly $645,000 in salary that Barton earned while on leave – that push the district’s tab above $1 million.

Barton has been president of the Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators, the union representing principals, since 2005. The union’s support has helped her weather several controversies.

In 2008, Barton suspended a student basketball player, Jayvonna Kincannon, for seven weeks for using her cellphone in school. Kincannon was trying to get on the agenda to speak at a Board of Education meeting to protest the dismissal of a volunteer girls basketball coach.

A special investigator found Barton was the driving force in the “excessive” suspension. Barton tried unsuccessfully to get a member of the School Board removed for trying to hold her accountable. The investigation cost the district $25,000 and Barton was not disciplined.

Barton’s recent troubles began in 2017. The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against McKinley and the district, accusing the school of discriminating against LGBTQ+ students who wanted to form a Gay-Straight Alliance club at McKinley. The suit prompted the district to put the principal on paid leave. Barton denied the accusations. The district reached a settlement and the case was eventually dropped.

Barton clashed with former Superintendent Kriner Cash over the past five years, asking several times to be reinstated to her job, according to her lawyer. In early 2018, she asked a judge to make the school reinstate her, but the district kept her on paid leave, saying that it was investigating “discrepancies” in Barton’s use of $22,000 in student activity funds.

Barton filed a complaint in 2019 with New York State’s Human Rights Division, accusing Cash of sexually harassing her and discriminating against her based on her race and age. That complaint was resolved as part of last week’s settlement.

Closing the books on the Barton saga was the best option for Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams. The School Board agreed with her and approved the settlement.

The agreement gives Barton, 70, the option of returning as principal, a job to which she was appointed in 1987. She has not announced her plans, but it would be in everyone’s best interests for her to take the money she’s been paid while not working and call it a career.

McKinley has dealt with turmoil following a shooting and stabbing outside the school in February. Concerns about safety continue at McKinley and other city schools. Barton was known for running an orderly school, but her iron-fist style rubbed many the wrong way. Her return would be a distraction that McKinley doesn’t need. It’s time to turn the page.

