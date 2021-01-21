The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools finally and belatedly seem ready to reopen

Finally – later than it should have been – the Buffalo School District seems ready to bring children back into the classroom – the real one, with desks, walls and a teacher at the front, not the virtual one that has hobbled the education and development of too many students.
Under the leadership of Superintendent Kriner Cash, the district has been slow to reopen its doors, as other districts have. Cash, naturally and appropriately enough, was concerned about the safety of the district’s 33,100 students, a far larger and more diverse population than any other Western New York school district. It’s always the right approach, of course, but Cash’s conclusion was skewed.
Many observers, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo – and this page – were also initially doubtful about the wisdom of reopening the state’s schools. With a deadly pandemic circulating, common sense seemed to dictate the need to keep children – not the most hygienic of creatures – from congregating in schools, there to spread Covid-19 and then to carry it into their homes.
But it wasn’t so. As schools began welcoming students back last fall, their protocols made those buildings the safer place to be. School mandated and enforced mask-wearing. They implemented traffic patterns and seating arrangements to provide distance. They tested for the novel coronavirus.
And, as counterintuitive as it seems, failing to send children to school could actually elevate community spread. For one thing, parents who couldn’t remain at home had to find child care, which was in diminishing supply and liable to be less safe than a well supervised school.
The last local school district to keep its doors closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic is headed back to the classroom.
It’s not that schools can offer an absolute guarantee of safety. But the state – like the rest of the world – is in the uncomfortable position of having to balance competing risks: Where do we place our bets?
Cash – incorrectly, in our view – kept the schools closed. Now, though, the district seems to be moving toward a limited Feb. 1 reopening date that the superintendent had previously envisioned. On Wednesday, the district’s medical director announced his support for bringing students back into class. It’s a hopeful moment.
Not only will children likely be in a safer environment, but their education will no longer be placed at risk. While older students might have fared acceptably well learning remotely, younger students didn’t. They could lose a year or more that won’t be easily recovered.
What is more, they are aslo being deprived of a crucial socialization period – a time when children first start to learn the critical skills of functioning in group settings, among people who may look and act differently from them.
Cash surely had reasons for concern, including growing community spread. “I’m not sending our children and our staff into the mouth of the volcano,” he told the school board in early December.
Cases were certainly rising around Erie County at that time, enough to give the governor cause to put much of the county into a restrictive “orange zone.” But that was also a reason to bring students back into the relative safety of tightly supervised school buildings.
Oddly enough, schools are preparing to reopen just as some risks are heightening. While immunizations are rolling out – about as slowly as possible – new strains of the virus are more easily transmittable.
That shouldn’t change plans to reopen, but it underscores the need to strictly enforce rules on masIs, social distancing and hand-washing. Some may want to upgrade the masks they use.
Cash has said he wants to reopen in phases, beginning with students in pre-K to second grade, high school seniors and 50 to 100 of the highest-need children in each of the district’s schools. So let’s go. It’s past time to get on with it.
