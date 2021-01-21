The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools finally and belatedly seem ready to reopen

Finally – later than it should have been – the Buffalo School District seems ready to bring children back into the classroom – the real one, with desks, walls and a teacher at the front, not the virtual one that has hobbled the education and development of too many students.

Under the leadership of Superintendent Kriner Cash, the district has been slow to reopen its doors, as other districts have. Cash, naturally and appropriately enough, was concerned about the safety of the district’s 33,100 students, a far larger and more diverse population than any other Western New York school district. It’s always the right approach, of course, but Cash’s conclusion was skewed.

Many observers, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo – and this page – were also initially doubtful about the wisdom of reopening the state’s schools. With a deadly pandemic circulating, common sense seemed to dictate the need to keep children – not the most hygienic of creatures – from congregating in schools, there to spread Covid-19 and then to carry it into their homes.

But it wasn’t so. As schools began welcoming students back last fall, their protocols made those buildings the safer place to be. School mandated and enforced mask-wearing. They implemented traffic patterns and seating arrangements to provide distance. They tested for the novel coronavirus.