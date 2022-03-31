The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools compromise public's right to know by withholding exit agreement

When the Buffalo Public Schools announced a separation agreement this month with Jamie Warren, the former head of human resources, the district ignored the requirement that it provide reporters with a copy of the agreement.
The Buffalo News filed a Freedom of Information Law request for the document. Two days later, the district’s general counsel, Nathaniel Kuzma, said the person who handles such requests was on vacation and responding to the request would have to wait.
The law says the district must formally acknowledge the request within five business days. As of Thursday, seven business days had passed with no acknowledgment.
Kuzma gave a “dog ate my homework” excuse. There has to be more than one person in the sprawling district who could answer the FOIL request. The separation agreement is public information involving a payout of taxpayer dollars. It was approved by the School Board in a midnight meeting following a two-hour, closed-door executive session.
The sequence of events raises a reasonable suspicion that someone wants the agreement kept under wraps. That is precisely why FOIL laws exist – so that public officials may not hide official business from the public.
Reinvent Albany, a nonprofit “good government” group, calls New York’s FOIL law “the single most important tool the public has for keeping our state and local governments transparent and accountable.”
Some government agencies obstruct the process just by requiring that a FOIL request be filed, even for routine information. When officials or bureaucrats slow-walk their responses, they are thwarting the spirit, if not the letter, of the law.
There are times when information may appropriately be kept private – during the course of a criminal investigation, for example – but those aren’t the cases that are usually the target of FOIL applications.
After the School Board voted in March to approve a separation agreement with former Superintendent Kriner Cash, reporters were instructed to file FOIL requests to receive a copy. Within hours, the copies were delivered.
The board did its job in approving Warren’s separation agreement. The district needs to give the media – and therefore the public – the information to which it is entitled.
Other agencies of government have been notoriously slow in responding to FOIL requests. The Buffalo News made such a request in 2016 for a video that showed the beating of inmate Shaun Porter in a Buffalo jail. The request was initially denied by the city, then by a judge. The video was finally released in February 2019, after the Buffalo Common Council approved a $300,000 settlement to Porter.
Democracy cannot work unless voters have access to information gathered in their name and at their expense. The Buffalo Public Schools, an organization whose jobs is educating children, should serve as a model of accountability by releasing information in a timely manner.
• • •
