The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools compromise public's right to know by withholding exit agreement

Some government agencies obstruct the process just by requiring that a FOIL request be filed, even for routine information. When officials or bureaucrats slow-walk their responses, they are thwarting the spirit, if not the letter, of the law.

There are times when information may appropriately be kept private – during the course of a criminal investigation, for example – but those aren’t the cases that are usually the target of FOIL applications.

After the School Board voted in March to approve a separation agreement with former Superintendent Kriner Cash, reporters were instructed to file FOIL requests to receive a copy. Within hours, the copies were delivered.

The board did its job in approving Warren’s separation agreement. The district needs to give the media – and therefore the public – the information to which it is entitled.

Other agencies of government have been notoriously slow in responding to FOIL requests. The Buffalo News made such a request in 2016 for a video that showed the beating of inmate Shaun Porter in a Buffalo jail. The request was initially denied by the city, then by a judge. The video was finally released in February 2019, after the Buffalo Common Council approved a $300,000 settlement to Porter.