The Editorial Board: Buffalo schools are right to begin finding a way out from under retiree health care

It’s a painful moment for teachers represented by the Buffalo Teachers Federation, but school district officials negotiating a new contract are right: Paid health insurance for retirees has become unaffordable. It can’t be sustained going forward without causing damage elsewhere in the city schools.

The issue looms as a brick wall in the effort to reach a fair deal with Buffalo teachers who have been without a contract since 2019. The proposed loss of that benefit – for new hires, only – would mark a significant change, though one that other city school unions have already accepted and which is virtually unheard of in the private sector whose taxpayers fund the expense.

BTF President Phil Rumore is adamant that the union must not, as he put it, “sacrifice newer members for existing members.” It’s a long-held standard among labor unions, but one that has frequently been set aside as economic conditions have dictated. That’s the problem that Buffalo school administrators face today, along with students, parents and, yes, teachers.

In a telling snapshot of the issue, the district budgeted about $55 million in each of the last three years for the benefit, about $5 million more than it paid last year to transport pre-K through eighth grade students on school buses. This year, bus drivers are so hard to find that the district is offering to pay parents to transport their children to and from school.

The district’s proposal is thoughtful. It would eliminate retiree health insurance only for teachers hired after ratification of a new contract. Existing teachers who reach the contractual threshold of 15 years would remain eligible for the benefit.

In addition, teachers lacking those years of service would continue to qualify once they reach the 15-year mark. Savings from that change could help pay for raises, said district general counsel Nathaniel Kuzma, touching on another contentious bargaining topic.

There’s no need to downplay the potential loss for teachers. Health care only becomes more necessary – and expensive – as people age. That’s also the problem for the district and the taxpayers who pay its bills.

In prior decades, going back to the World War II-era, health insurance was more easily affordable. Indeed, employers began offering it then when, as a function of a war economy, Washington instituted wage and price controls to lower the risk post-war inflation. To compensate, businesses began offering health insurance. Eventually, the benefit became standardized – a competitive requirement.

Today, it’s a significant expense for companies whose cost is largely contained to existing employees, not retirees. Even other school districts avoid most of this expense by limiting their help to the gap years between early retirement at 58 and age 65, when Medicare coverage becomes available. After that, like most Americans, they rely on that federal program for health care.

As usual, negotiations between the district and the BTF range from difficult to antagonistic. But given the standards for workers in others unions, other districts and in the private sector, the district’s proposal is not unreasonable and better than Rumore’s unspoken alternative: abolishing the benefit for all teachers.

