The Editorial Board: Buffalo School Board saw a chance to do away with two charters and took it

The Buffalo Teachers Federation has been gunning for the city’s charter schools for years and, with a School Board stocked with their candidates, they got two of them on Wednesday. The board made a terrible, predictable decision.

Buffalo school leaders know too well that this has been a stressful year for education, as teachers, students, administrators and parents contended with a once-in-a-century pandemic. Yet the School Board applied normal standards to an abnormal year and took the ax to Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools, the educational homes of nearly 1,000 Buffalo students.

The reason might have been plausible in a different year. The School Board was concerned about the schools’ performances in math and English language arts, although the record of Buffalo Public Schools was either the same or not substantially better than Westminster’s. Still, charters are designed to be closed if they don’t measure up; it’s one of the qualities that make them attractive.

The board had given the schools a chance to improve and it might have plausibly been disappointed with the most recent results had the year been anything close to normal. But it wasn’t. It was an anomaly.