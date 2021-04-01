The Editorial Board: Buffalo School Board saw a chance to do away with two charters and took it

The Buffalo Teachers Federation has been gunning for the city’s charter schools for years and, with a School Board stocked with their candidates, they got two of them on Wednesday. The board made a terrible, predictable decision.
Buffalo school leaders know too well that this has been a stressful year for education, as teachers, students, administrators and parents contended with a once-in-a-century pandemic. Yet the School Board applied normal standards to an abnormal year and took the ax to Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools, the educational homes of nearly 1,000 Buffalo students.
The reason might have been plausible in a different year. The School Board was concerned about the schools’ performances in math and English language arts, although the record of Buffalo Public Schools was either the same or not substantially better than Westminster’s. Still, charters are designed to be closed if they don’t measure up; it’s one of the qualities that make them attractive.
The board had given the schools a chance to improve and it might have plausibly been disappointed with the most recent results had the year been anything close to normal. But it wasn’t. It was an anomaly.
Beyond the obvious – those masks are on faces for a reason – the evidence includes the efforts of school districts and even the state to cancel Regents exams and state assessments this year. They argued that it was unfair to burden schools and students with high-stakes testing in a year when it would be inappropriate to draw long-term conclusions. They were right on the second part but wrong on the first.
It is essential to test this year simply to ascertain how much harm was inflicted by the pandemic. What would have been wrong would be to impose the normal penalties of failure on students or schools. Yet that is exactly what the Buffalo School Board did to these two charter schools. It was a mistake. You don’t impose a harsh sentence on the victim.
School Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman insisted that the board took the pandemic into account in its 8-1 vote to close Westminster and its 7-2 vote to shutter Enterprise. It’s hard to see how. It seems more like the Board saw an opportunity and took it. Belton-Cottman has been clear in her opposition to charter schools.
The board is hoping to return Westminster as a traditional public school. If that happens, it should only be after these two schools exhaust all plausible remedies to overturn the board’s decision.
• • •
