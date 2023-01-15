The Editorial Board: Buffalo’s suffering shows that King’s 60-year-old dream has yet to be realized

If any single place in the United States has underscored the obviously difficult standard of judging people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin, that place is Buffalo, on Jefferson Avenue, between Landon and Riley streets.

That was where the ever-festering problem of American racism erupted May 14, as a white teenager consumed with senseless hatred murdered 10 Black people in cold blood. Today, as the country celebrates the birth of Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader’s most compelling words inevitably rise in the public consciousness. Nowhere this year do they hang more heavily than here, nearly 60 years after King’s famous speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

King had a vision – a dream, he called it – and if it wasn’t clear before May 14 that his vision remains unfulfilled, the bloodletting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue settled the question. The day stands with the bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., as one of the nation’s most infamous. That 1963 attack, less than a month after King’s hopeful speech, took the lives of four young girls, none older than 14, one of them just 11.

But we haven’t been frozen in that moment, and the country’s significant changes summon another of King’s observations: that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” We’ve seen that in the election of the nation’s first Black president, in the rising influence of Black Americans, in the broad, if incomplete, revulsion against racism.

We see it here in Buffalo, as residents banded together to respond to the May 14 attack and the institutional impediments it laid bare. None was more serious than the lack of ready access to healthy food, a predictor of poor health and foreshortened lives. Together, Black and white Buffalonians have begun working to bend that arc.

Around the country, other signs of progress are coming into focus. In states of the former Confederacy, where the myth of the Lost Cause took the shape of marble statues and other memorials that glorified secession – and its wicked forebear, slavery – those icons are starting to come down, or, at least, starting to be repurposed.

Even Washington. D.C., – the enemy of the Confederacy – is coming to it senses. Just last month, 165 years after the Supreme Court’s execrable Dred Scott decision, Congress voted to replace the bust of its author, Justice Roger Taney, with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black person to serve on the high court.

Here in New York, the West Point Military Academy is taking down memorials that invoke the Confederacy. Among them is a portrait honoring one of its graduates – and a former academy superintendent – Robert E. Lee, commander of the Civil War’s Army of Northern Virginia. One such memorial even included a reference to the Ku Klux Klan. It shouldn’t have taken so long.

These are only symbols, it’s true, but symbols are important in public life. They reveal – or betray – what we value. This arc has surely bent slowly, but as thinking catches up to reality, their reconsideration is necessary and worthy of acknowledging on this day.

This is not, as some people insist, any effort to rewrite history. The Confederacy was real and, as the heated arguments over those memorials have made clear, it retains an influence. The question is how to acknowledge that history and to interpret those influences.

Consider Germany. It would be perilous for that nation not to acknowledge its Nazi past, but unthinkable for it to venerate the leaders of that era with statues and monuments. Why would we, more than 1 1/2 centuries later, continue to glorify those who incited a terrible war brought on to protect the right to the enslave other humans?

So, yes, the arc bends – slowly and, sometimes, imperceptibly. Sometimes, as in Buffalo 2022 or Minneapolis 2020, it seems to turn back. Maybe it will always be that way. Maybe, like crime or violence, racism is a permanent defect of human nature.

That doesn’t mean we turn from the goal – we don’t dare – and it doesn’t dull the promising vision of one of the towering figures of the 20th century. It just means that the work must always be before us – that today will be better than yesterday.

In that, King’s words mesh well the Constitution’s hope for a “more perfect union.” Neither, it seems, can ever be considered complete. They set a direction more than a destination.

Keep walking.

• • •

