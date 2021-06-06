The Editorial Board: Buffalo, Rochester need teamwork to gain from Schumer’s Innovation Act

“New jobs will be spun from our universities like” the University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology, Schumer said in Canandaigua. “We have such a great bunch of universities, (including) schools like Nazareth and St. John Fisher and SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Brockport. ... That gives us a leg up.”

That leg will kick higher if Buffalo Niagara and Rochester/Finger Lakes work in unison. They don’t need to march in lockstep, but our chance to benefit from legislation championed by the Senate’s most powerful member will go to waste if leaders in business, government, academics and nonprofits don’t coalesce around a team approach.

The Thruway corridor from Buffalo to Rochester has much to offer technology companies, including an eager workforce, hydropower from Niagara Falls and freshwater from two Great Lakes.

North of Pembroke – between the two metropolitan areas – sits the Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in Genesee County. Schumer was been lobbying for Samsung to build its $17 billion semiconductor plant there, but even if Samsung goes elsewhere, STAMP shows great potential for new manufacturing and other businesses.