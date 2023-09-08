Disruption of routine is not conducive to learning, in general. It is particularly damaging when students have special needs.

It seems perplexing then, that the Buffalo Public Schools unleashed major changes in its autism classes over the summer that will surely prove disruptive to the 400 students with autism and other health challenges who rely on the district’s special education programming.

Worse: The lack of sufficient notice – or any public discussion of the changes in school board meetings – was accompanied by a similar absence of a coherent rationale. It makes sense to assume staff shortfalls are at least partially responsible for the increased class sizes, but the BPS has not been clear on this, other than to use the phrase “maximize resources,” in its notification that it was switching K-4th grade classes from a ratio of 6 (students):1 (teacher):1 (paraprofessional) to 8:1:1, which is already the case with grades 5-12. These changes could mean students having to attend classes at another school, as well as having less individual time with their teachers.

As for high school students, some will need to switch from Frederick Law Olmsted to City Honors, as one of the Olmsted Students with Autism Rising to Success (STARS) classes moves to the other school. This change is separating supportive friends and causing anguish among their parents. As Olmsted parent Beatrice Vargas told Buffalo News reporter Ben Tsujimoto: “All of the kids are going to go backwards. The behaviors have already started back up.”

It is difficult to imagine that the larger class sizes and possible school changes for the K-4 students will not cause similar dysfunction. Consistent schedules and routines – which can help reduce anyone’s stress – are particularly beneficial for children with autism. Experts across the country agree that these children already struggle with changes and transitions, and that new routines require time for adjustment.

It will be important for BPS to do what it appears not to have done so far: advise parents on the changes and connect them with support to make sure their students can make the transitions with as little confusion as possible.

While it is easy to understand why these adjustments may have been inevitable, it is not at all clear why they were not made with a better process for avoiding resentment and frustration for students and parents alike.

The school district needs to do its best to reduce the harm resulting from these changes.