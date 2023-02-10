Allowing negligent property owners to slide is a bad habit. Buffalo needs to find a way to shed it once and for all.

As it stands now, it looks like the process of addressing problem properties is an endless and frustrating loop. In theory, there seems to be a clear schedule through which deteriorating structures can be addressed and remediated. In practice, properties can languish in Buffalo’s Housing Court for years, no matter how many times an owner is ordered into court or how badly the property in question crumbles away.

Eventually, an uncaring owner gets what he or she wanted all along: demolition.

The way it’s supposed to work: Complaints about deteriorating structures are brought to City of Buffalo inspectors. The inspector determines if violations exist. If so, the inspector writes the property up to be sent to Housing Court, which can issue fines and even threaten jail if repairs are not made.

What the court can’t seem to do is make sure that a property is repaired in a timely manner. And some owners – with the help of their attorneys – seem to be able to game the system enough so they avoid fines or jail time as they continue to neglect their properties, sometimes for decades.

This is especially tragic when it happens to structures that contribute to Buffalo’s priceless collection of historic buildings. Restored and reused, these properties contribute to the tax base, attract architectural and heritage tourists and maintain Buffalo’s identity and – yes – sense of place.

Once demolished, there’s usually no more than a parking lot left behind, creating blight where there had been inspiration and possibility.

The Cobblestone saga

Two brick structures at 110 and 118 South Park Ave., pre-Civil War-era remnants of the waterfront’s commercial heyday, have, for more than 20 years, been in the dubious care of one of the most unrepentant and persistently negligent property owners in Buffalo’s recent history. The properties are now subject to a strangely split legal narrative.

Judge Patrick Carney finally granted an emergency demolition order for these structures on Feb. 2. The city is appealing the decision. Up until now, nobody would have called the city particularly proactive regarding these buildings, but, to its credit, it is pursuing eminent domain proceedings against owner Darryl Carr. As Carr has made blatantly obvious throughout his ownership, he has no intention of ever fixing them; the only solution is to take them away, which the city hopes to do.

It’s unfortunate that Carney went for demolition. He didn’t have to. In January, the judge admitted that there was some question on whether a city judge can rule on an emergency demolition. If he had chosen not to, the city could focus on eminent domain without also having to appeal Carney’s decision.

Quoted in a recent News story, Carney states, “I spent 14 years trying to salvage these buildings, and could not find an avenue to do it.”

Really? Then what good is Housing Court?

It wouldn’t be the first time someone has asked that question. Given how many other historic properties in Buffalo have been on the same merry-go-round, some neighborhood and preservation activists think the city should establish an oversight committee for Housing Court, citing language calling for such an entity in the 1978 document that established the court.

Others, such as Preservation Buffalo Niagara’s acting director, Christiana Limniatis, feel that the city’s Preservation Board should take the lead in these disputes: “The city’s Preservation Board must be supported and empowered in a significant way. They are the experts on this for the administration and Common Council, and they should be strengthened, improved and used.”

As it is, the Preservation Board has played little role in the fight for the Cobblestone structures, though both are in a local and a nationally recognized historic preservation district.

Adding insult to injury

The Preservation Board was also not consulted regarding the demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator, which is now well underway, after its owner, Archer Daniels Midland Co., fought off every effort by the structure’s many advocates to save it. At this point, preservation groups would like to get the remnants they were promised.

More than a year ago, ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson said, “We also said from the beginning of this process that we respect the significance of the Great Northern Elevator to the Buffalo community, of which ADM and our employees are a part, and we are committed to finding ways to honor its legacy. In that spirit, we have begun discussions with a local not-for-profit organization to develop a list of artifacts that would be ideal to preserve and spark ideas for how they can be creatively displayed for years to come.”

The thing is, no local not-for-profit organization – including the History Museum or the Buffalo Harbor Museum – has heard a peep from ADM about any artifacts it might donate, preserve or display, creatively or otherwise.

After all the effort that those who care about Buffalo’s history and heritage put into saving Great Northern, this out-of-town company should, at the very least, keep the only promise it made to them.

As for those who do live in Buffalo and who have authority over the preservation of its historic built environment, it’s time to overhaul the city’s preservation process and find something that works.

• • •

