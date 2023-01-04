The Editorial Board: Buffalo has the workers, but they need to be trained and retained

Lack of workforce development – not lack of workers – could be Buffalo’s biggest economic problem. It could also be its biggest opportunity.

This frustrating paradox is tellingly illustrated in statistics that show a low unemployment rate paired with a below-average workforce participation rate. Too many residents are out of the workforce, or are working in low-wage jobs, because they lack the right skills.

If this problem is attacked with sharply focused rigor, success could mean more start-ups moving to Buffalo and staying here.

It could mean solid career opportunities for the thousands of young people to whom the term “Buffalo renaissance” is meaningless.

Finally, success could mean generating wealth where decades of poverty has been the only reality.

Buffalo can build its own vibrant workforce and in so doing improve the economic health of the entire Western New York region. It won’t be easy, but it can be accomplished, and a big chunk of that is up to local employers.

Here’s some of what’s standing in the way:

• Buffalo’s current workforce, fueled by retirements, is aging and the problem is particularly severe in the skilled trades arena.

• The current workforce does not reflect Buffalo’s diverse populations, including Black people, immigrants and refugees.

• Brain drain results from recent college graduates – who came to Buffalo by choice and might otherwise stay here – leaving because they have not been made aware of opportunities.

• Skilled trades programs are mostly offered in white communities, not easily reached by mass transit. Job locations suffer from the same disconnect.

These are obstacles, but not daunting ones. East Buffalo’s Northland Workforce Training Center has been preparing workers for manufacturing jobs since 2018, and has trained more than 500 so far. Another nonprofit, TechBuffalo, is focused on expanding the pool of trained tech workers and does it with regular “boot camps” and training courses for adult learners.

This year, Goodwill’s Goodskills Career Builder Initiative, a free program that trains workers for manufacturing jobs, got enough funding to help 750 more people. Say Yes Buffalo’s apprenticeship program is just getting off the ground, with 25 initial hires across six local companies.

And Employ Buffalo Niagara’s Talent Pipeline Management program was just awarded a $1 million grant from New York state to provide pre-employment and occupational training skills.

It’s not enough, but it’s progress. There needs to be more of the same, located in areas that trainees can easily reach.

Here’s another key component: Employers need to do their part.

Talented international students, immigrants and refugees are coming to Buffalo. They need to be made welcome by local companies lucky enough to hire them. The days of a brief appointment with human resources followed by “Here’s your desk” are over. New hires can’t be left to sink or swim; they should be made fully aware of their essential roles in a company’s success and shown a clear path to advancement.

It’s even more important to show native Buffalonians how much Buffalo’s business community needs them and sees their potential. Say Yes Buffalo staffers have been placing apprentices from six Buffalo high schools in six local companies, but emphasize that working with prospective employers to ensure a nurturing culture is a big part of their job.

Phrases like “work-life balance,” “diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)” and “people-first culture” are likely still unfamiliar terms in many Western New York workplaces. Whether these employers are innocently unaware or deliberately dismissive, it’s equally unsustainable. Employers in other, faster-growing regions are learning how to engage a diverse workforce, and the risk is that our young people will move to those places. Buffalo has to try harder.

Identifying, training and nurturing a skilled, diverse workforce is not just essential to Buffalo’s future.

It is the only future Buffalo can afford to have.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.