The Editorial Board: Buffalo firefighter’s case shows need to clarify medical marijuana rules

Scott Martin was a Buffalo firefighter until the department fired him this year after he tested positive for marijuana, though he is certified to use medical cannabis. The Air Force veteran, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, filed suit against the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Fire Department to get his job back. He uses marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and back pain.
Under its collective bargaining agreement with firefighters, the fire department was within its rights to dismiss Martin after he tested positive in two separate drug tests. The bargaining agreement was last updated in 2011, three years before New York State enacted the Compassionate Care Act that legalized medical marijuana.
The Compassionate Care Act states that certified patients shall not be subject to arrest, prosecution or penalty, or denied any right or privilege, solely for the certified use of marijuana.
It further states that: “Being a certified patient shall be deemed to be having a ‘disability’ under” human rights, civil rights and criminal procedure laws.
Martin’s lawyer, David C. Holland, argues that his client falls into the disability category, therefore firing him should be considered workplace discrimination. That will be up to a judge to decide, but the case points to the need for more clarity on using medical marijuana. State lawmakers could strengthen the protections for employees, but a bigger issue is outdated federal regulations.
Cannabis is legal for medical use in 36 states, and for recreational use in at least 15 states, but the federal government still classifies it as a “schedule 1” narcotic, in the same category as heroin and LSD.
President Biden should take the initiative and issue an executive order reclassifying cannabis or stating that state marijuana laws should supersede federal regulations if the two are in conflict.
Biden may not be inclined to do so. His administration fired five staffers in March after they admitted to past use of marijuana or other drugs on security clearance forms. And, as a U.S. senator, Biden was the author of some of the harsh anti-drug laws of the 1980s. Others in the White House now may be able to persuade him.
The current federal regulations have led to other employment disputes across the country.
In Brevard County, Florida, teacher Allison Enright was fired from her job this year after a drug test revealed her use of medical marijuana. Her school district said it could lose federal funding if it allowed teachers to use marijuana.
Medical cannabis does contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that gets a person high, but in smaller concentrations than in recreational marijuana. THC and cannabis metabolites will show up in the bloodstreams of a medical user if they take a drug test.
Like alcohol, approved marijuana patients must use the product responsibly. Certification cards are not a license to come to work or drive a vehicle while impaired. Martin, the Buffalo firefighter, told The News’ Maki Becker that he used marijuana at night to help him sleep, and that he knew better than to go to work under the influence.
Employers need the right to discipline any employee who is intoxicated or impaired by substances in the workplace. For certified medical marijuana users who show no such impairment, a blood test should not disqualify them from doing their job.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.