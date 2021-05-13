The Editorial Board: Buffalo firefighter’s case shows need to clarify medical marijuana rules

Cannabis is legal for medical use in 36 states, and for recreational use in at least 15 states, but the federal government still classifies it as a “schedule 1” narcotic, in the same category as heroin and LSD.

President Biden should take the initiative and issue an executive order reclassifying cannabis or stating that state marijuana laws should supersede federal regulations if the two are in conflict.

Biden may not be inclined to do so. His administration fired five staffers in March after they admitted to past use of marijuana or other drugs on security clearance forms. And, as a U.S. senator, Biden was the author of some of the harsh anti-drug laws of the 1980s. Others in the White House now may be able to persuade him.

The current federal regulations have led to other employment disputes across the country.

In Brevard County, Florida, teacher Allison Enright was fired from her job this year after a drug test revealed her use of medical marijuana. Her school district said it could lose federal funding if it allowed teachers to use marijuana.