The Editorial Board: Buffalo, county need to agree on conditions that trigger blizzard help

It's too bad, we suppose, that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz aren’t buddies. Who couldn’t use another friend?

But they apparently aren’t and it’s really of no public matter whether they get along – until that split undercuts the interests of the people they serve. Buffalo residents have reason to be concerned about that in the aftermath of the blizzard that paralyzed the city last month and led to 47 deaths, most of them in Buffalo.

The strained relationship between these two longtime executives might well have made matters even more hazardous than December’s historic blizzard dictated. A crisis such as this demands an all-hands-on-deck response. Next time – and there will surely be one – there can be no hesitation or confusion.

To hear Poloncarz tell it, he offered the county’s help in clearing city streets but got the cold shoulder. Brown says the two men spoke during the storm but has declined to reveal the substance of those conversations.

If the city, in fact, snubbed the county’s offer, it wouldn’t be the first time that political ego overcame public need. But with a changing climate increasing the risk of severe storms, it is essential that the city and county set aside any issue that undermines the essential and intertwined goals of clearing streets and saving lives.

The question is not whether Erie County should help clear city streets after a snowstorm, but the conditions that should trigger such assistance. Buffalo residents pay county taxes, too, after all. An independent review of the city’s response to the storm, announced by Brown in the aftermath of last months’ blizzard, should look closely at that issue.

It’s true that the county is not legally required to help Buffalo with snow removal and also true that in most cases the city does not – or, at least, should not – need that assistance. If it does, that suggests a lack of equipment, insufficient manpower or inefficient deployment of those resources.

Still, as Poloncarz observed in a meeting with The News editorial board last week, there is a public cost to delays in clearing streets. Utility crews can’t restore power where it has been lost. Businesses can’t open, undercutting the bottom lines of those companies, their workers and the other businesses they might have patronized. Worst of all, ambulances and police cars cannot navigate streets buried in snow. For some people, that’s a death sentence.

City residents have routinely criticized the city’s response to storms in recent years, sometimes failing to take into account the facts of Buffalo life, including narrow streets and parked or abandoned cars.

But it’s also true, by the city’s own purchasing records, that its equipment was lacking. Brown boasted this year of a new ability to track plows via GPS. It didn’t work perfectly, but it was useful. After the blizzard, Buffalo firefighters, police officers and public works employees made a point of supporting members of the Common Council who want to further upgrade the city’s equipment.

It’s surely worthy of consideration, with a caveat: You don’t equip or staff for an event that occurs once a century. The question is whether our calculations need to be revised. With our climate changing, has the 100-year storm of generations ago become today’s 10-year threat? At a minimum, lake-effect storms become more common as the lakes remain open: Last week, Lake Erie ice coverage was close to zero.

The fact is that we don’t know the threat level, and that’s all the more reason for Buffalo and Erie County to come to out an agreement that will, in certain emergencies, clear the way for county snow equipment to join the work of clearing city streets.

At Brown’s request, New York University’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service will study the storm preparation, response and recovery and prepare an after-action report. That analysis needs to be constructed to show the point at which the city’s resources are likely to be overwhelmed, triggering a possible county response.

If that happens, maybe fewer people will die next time.

