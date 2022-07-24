The Editorial Board: Buffalo could have had a much better redistricting map. It got politics as usual.

As most City Hall realists expected, on July 19, Buffalo’s Common Council approved a slightly amended district map that’s almost the same as the map drawn in 2011.

This, despite significant push-back from activists who objected to the current map on reasonable grounds of racial equity and neighborhood representation. In addition, anyone looking at the map – with its strange Fillmore/Allentown mashup – can see the obvious gerrymandering.

The entire process played out in virtual silence on the part of City Hall. There was no substantial public dialogue. The opponents of the plan presented a well-argued, widely-publicized and detailed case; in their turn, council members said virtually nothing. When it came to the final vote – which had been delayed at least twice – the operation took less than 10 minutes, with most council members exiting the room as opponents were making their statements.

During this brief and perfunctory session, any hopes that repeated delays of previously scheduled votes on the map meant that the objections were being seriously considered were dashed.

The question arises: Why delay the vote at all? Clearly, there was no intention to seriously consider substantial changes.

Here’s another question: Are Council incumbents this fearful of having to run in reconfigured districts? That doesn’t say much for their professional confidence. Any council member who has demonstrated good service to his constituents should be able to stand behind that reputation wherever he runs. (No need to include “she” when it comes to this council.)

In fairness, it must be acknowledged that the activist group leading the charge for a new map, Our City Action Buffalo, did not enter the process until the city’s Commission on Reapportionment had completed its deliberations and delivered a map to the council. There were four commission meetings from April 20 through May 17, and a public hearing on May 18. It’s not really clear how well this timeline was publicized, but those who want change must be aware of how difficult change can be – an earlier start might have helped here.

On the other hand, the Council should have lent a more willing ear to the logical arguments submitted by Our City Action, which produced a sensible and fair map. Even when pressed after the vote, members did not present compelling reasons for not considering it.

Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen objected to its “splitting up” the Fillmore district, which was absurdly reconfigured in 2011 and needed redrawing. Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera cited the need to protect ethnic minorities in the Niagara district – the Latino, Puerto Rican, Karen and Somoli communities – that would have remained equally as intact in Our City Action’s proposed West Side district.

Our City Action’s redistricting plan looked more like a neighborhood map of Buffalo and gave minority communities enhanced majorities and pluralities.

It deserved a better fate.

