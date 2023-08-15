Whether the City of Buffalo had good reason to do it or not, its reduction of funding has just disappointed dozens of hard-working and valuable community organizations. A better approach to funding decisions could help to avoid the hard feelings that have arisen.

The saddest thing about it is that these organizations have the same mission that city government would be assumed to have: upholding the quality of life for all Buffalonians.

A large portion, nearly $60 million, of American Rescue Plan Act funds that the city has received will be used to fill budget gaps – i.e., “revenue replacement” – rather than be applied to Buffalo’s 2021 spending plan for ARPA dollars. This aspirational document, which can still be found on the city’s website, “outlines a strategy for social and capital investments using the $331 million allocation through implementation of twenty-six programs,” according to the introductory language to the 36-page document.

Some of the categories identified as worthy targets for ARPA money included Affordable Housing Advancement Fund, Neighborhood Improvement Corps, Community Food Ownership, Frontline Arts Organizations, Neal Dobbins Restorative Justice and Public Safety Fund, and Wraparound Services Support for Job Training Enrollees.

Many of the organizations that fall under these categories have submitted proposals to the city and will still be funded. It just won’t be as much. For example, the $9 million budget for Neighborhood Improvement Corps. was cut to $1 million. Frontline Arts decreased by $2 million, down from $2.5 million. Neal Dobbins Restorative Justice program saw a decrease in budgeted funds of about $3.4 million from $6 million.

That funding is still on the way is definitely good news. Also, city officials point out that other cities – such as Yonkers – that received ARPA money used 100% of it to plug budget gaps. But other cities have allocated large amounts to community projects. In fact, according to officials at the Brookings Institution, Buffalo is using a greater share of its federal pandemic relief funding for revenue replacement than many other big cities.

What’s also troubling here is that the city raised expectations that these worthy causes would receive substantial municipal support and then dampened those hopes a little over a year later – after organizations had not only put in the effort to write ambitious proposals, but were kept waiting months for a response.

This doesn’t seem like a sustainable way to work with Buffalo’s nonprofit organizations. Of course, it’s paramount that the city maintain a sound fiscal ship – though one-off chunks of funding that won’t be repeated aren’t the best way to do that.

But the acrimony this has caused among groups that should be working hand-in-hand with local government to make life better for Buffalo residents is counterproductive. A more collaborative approach – one that better respects the importance of these organizations to the city – could help to avoid that.

The people who live here do need their city to be in good financial shape. They also need safe neighborhoods, healthy food, recreational opportunities, cultural enrichment and all the other resources local nonprofits are dedicated to supporting – support that enhances basic city services in those areas.

It's good that a portion of that blueprint will still be followed. And we can hope for a better strategy that puts the city and its nonprofits where they should be – on the same page – in the future.