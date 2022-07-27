The Editorial Board: Buffalo and other cities, reeling from mass shootings, need help from Congress

Mayor Byron W. Brown’s request to a congressional panel last week for federal funding and federal legislation targeting anti-Black hate crimes and banning assault weapons deserves urgent attention.

Congress should already be working on relief packages to send to communities across the country increasingly shocked by mass shootings, and not just the horrific May 14 shooting in Buffalo at a Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue that took the lives of 10 and injured three. A short couple weeks later in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed, and then, in Highland Park, Ill., a gunman killed seven people and injured dozens more.

The number of mass shootings continues to rise. The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence using police reports, has counted at least 356 mass shootings so far this year, as reported in the New York Times.

It comes as no surprise that these acts of horror continue to reverberate throughout the lives of those affected. It also takes a tremendous monetary toll on communities attempting to help rebuild.

Brown spoke to the congressional panel about funding for services such as counseling, educational enrichment and lost wages. The mayor was one of five people invited to speak to the subcommittee, which heard about the effects of mass shootings that lead to reduced educational achievement, impacted property values and lost business activity.

The hearing introduced new data on the long-lasting economic effects through a recently released report by the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. The group cited the annual cost of gun violence in America: $557 billion, much of which extends to loss of quality of life for victims and their families. Count the annual cost in tax dollars at several billions. But no dollar amount conveys the cost for families and survivors, as Sarah Burd-Shaps, Everytown’s senior director of research said.

The aftermath of mass shootings leaves communities reeling. Brown said Buffalo spent $500,000 on police and fire overtime and other services in the first two weeks after the Tops shooting. Unbudgeted expenses continue to grow.

Brown also requested passage of federal legislation on anti-Black hate crimes and a ban on assault weapons. Both should receive the highest priority and, as Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat and chair of the subcommittee noted, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership deserves praise for advocating for an assault weapons ban. More business groups should emulate the Partnership.

The Tops shooting on May 14 highlighted the needs in Black and brown communities, although the mayor has sounded the alarm for the need for federal assistance in the past, the current events make plain the fact that this is beyond one municipality. Rebuilding after such atrocities requires the effort of entities at every level, including critical federal investment.

• • •

