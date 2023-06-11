Buffalo has a new museum. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery that many of us have known for decades is too changed for its transformation to be thought of as a “renovation.”

Buffalo AKG Art Museum, which opens to members starting June 11 and to the general public starting June 15, is a grand gesture of welcome to Western New York, continuing – on a massive scale – the outreach the museum initiated with the public art program it started in 2013. The audacious placement of Shark Girl on the Buffalo waterfront in 2014 was, for many, the first clue that the institution was looking for a closer, more interactive relationship with its community.

Just as Shark Girl invites her visitors to sit in the empty spot next to her and share her strange beauty, the new AKG has created an inviting space for public engagement that the old museum never had.

Western New Yorkers owe it to themselves to accept this invitation. During at least 30 public meetings, key requests from attendees included visible integration of the museum with its surroundings, more community space and better accessibility on every level – including financial. And it seems as though museum leaders and architects OMA/Shohei Shigematsu have delivered.

From the moment of opening the familiar glass doors on Elmwood Avenue, the transformation is obvious. Instead of a hallway and an admission desk, visitors walk into a large open space dominated by the nearly 600 glass panels of “Common Sky,” an installation rising from the center of the room. There is no barrier to entry. It’s possible to proceed into an art-making space, a restaurant, a shop or a gallery. Or just sit.

This absence of gatekeeping may be disconcerting for some. People visiting institutions like museums are used to being asked who they are and what they want before being allowed into viewing areas. Inside the AKG’s Knox building, these rituals have been removed. It’s a more important freedom even than the absence of an admission price.

In the other AKG buildings – after the first free weekend of June 15-18 – there will be an admission price. It’s worth paying, if only to see the museum’s “greatest hits” installed as they have never been installed before. Paintings have been freed from the hallway galleries that were the worst aspect of the old museum and arranged in a way that makes sense. Especially for new visitors, the purpose behind the museum’s acquisition of these stellar holdings will become clearer.

Many of these works have been in storage for years, maybe decades.

There was never room to show them. Indeed, it will always be impossible to see everything – more than 500 works have been added since the museum closed for construction – but the extra 30,000 square feet does allow hundreds more works to be viewed at any given time. It’s now possible for the AKG to do something it has always owed its public: provide the well-beloved artworks that visitors expect to greet like old friends whenever they stop in, but also challenge them with new, exciting installations, digital works and other contemporary expressions that speak of the present.

After three and a half years and $230 million, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum has fulfilled that promise.

And then some.

...

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.