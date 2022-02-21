The Editorial Board: BTF’s criticisms of Cash may not be surprising, but its resolution demands a response

The Buffalo Teachers Federation Council of Delegates’ vote of no confidence in Superintendent Kriner Cash is not the first time the union has clashed with the superintendent, but it sends a message that needs to be addressed. What can be done to make McKinley High and other Buffalo Public Schools safe spaces for students, staff and faculty?
The stabbing and shooting outside McKinley on Feb. 9 were not isolated incidents. BTF President Phil Rumore sent a letter to Cash and the School Board in December about violence at the school, alleging more than 40 incidents since September. He’d sent a similar message three years ago.
Cash insisted he takes the matter seriously and dismissed the BTF’s vote as “performative. While it’s surely possible the union could have responded less dramatically, its concern is legitimate. A stabbing and a shooting are dramatic, in themselves, as the district’s response to the violence plainly demonstrated. It sent its entire student body home for several days of remote learning while it “reset” the school.
A 14-year-old was stabbed 10 times during the attack outside the school. He remains in Oishei Children’s Hospital in stable condition. A security guard shot in the leg was treated for his injuries and released. A 13-year-old was also treated for a graze wound to his arm.
It was a potentially lethal attack. Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested, charged with crimes that include attempted second-degree murder. Police believe it grew out of tensions between two groups of students.
The BTF’s frustration stems partly from its history of raising the school’s safety problems with administrators. After Feb. 9, not surprisingly, it decided to raise the temperature.
In its criticism of Cash, the union took care to note the efforts the superintendent has made to improve education in Buffalo. That’s among the reasons that it’s fair to believe Cash understands the need to act. He’s been a positive influence and a capable manager in the school district and good management demands an effort to figure out how the school got to the point of life-threatening violence and then take steps to be sure it doesn’t recur.
It’s tempting, and surely not irrelevant, to observe that this attack occurred as American society, in general, seems given to bad behavior, up to and including violence. It’s evident in the misconduct of airline passengers and in rising murder rates in cities around the country. It shows up in school board meetings and made an appearance in the Jan. 6, 2021, putsch at the nation’s capital.
But schools, especially, have to be safe places. Parents entrust their children to educators, not just to teach them, but to supervise and care for them. However anyone interprets the Feb. 9 violence, it counted as a failure.
Any one of these events may trace to difference motivations and antecedents, but they all reflect a dispiriting erosion of good sense and self-control. Add in ready access to firearms and the stresses, ignorance and arrogance of youth and the outbreak at McKinley is surprising only in that the school district already knew trouble was brewing and didn’t head it off.
In its resolution of no confidence, the BTF wrote that Cash “knew about violence problems at our school for years and did not provide a safe working and learning environment.” Specific complaints included doors that don’t lock, a lack of working metal detectors, and insufficient security and hall aides.
Any or all of those problems could have contributed to this month’s violence. Other factors may also be involved. And while it’s fair to observe that no institution can guarantee 100% safety all day, every day, those deficiencies count as good places to begin making improvements.
It’s also important for district leaders to review conditions in its other buildings to ensure that obvious gaps in safety are quickly closed. So, for that matter, should all school districts.
Only good fortune kept this shocking attack from tipping into tragedy. All around Western New York, school officials should see the episode as a warning flag that they ignore at risk of peril.
• • •
