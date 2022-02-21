The Editorial Board: BTF’s criticisms of Cash may not be surprising, but its resolution demands a response

It was a potentially lethal attack. Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested, charged with crimes that include attempted second-degree murder. Police believe it grew out of tensions between two groups of students.

The BTF’s frustration stems partly from its history of raising the school’s safety problems with administrators. After Feb. 9, not surprisingly, it decided to raise the temperature.

In its criticism of Cash, the union took care to note the efforts the superintendent has made to improve education in Buffalo. That’s among the reasons that it’s fair to believe Cash understands the need to act. He’s been a positive influence and a capable manager in the school district and good management demands an effort to figure out how the school got to the point of life-threatening violence and then take steps to be sure it doesn’t recur.

It’s tempting, and surely not irrelevant, to observe that this attack occurred as American society, in general, seems given to bad behavior, up to and including violence. It’s evident in the misconduct of airline passengers and in rising murder rates in cities around the country. It shows up in school board meetings and made an appearance in the Jan. 6, 2021, putsch at the nation’s capital.