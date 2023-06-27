It’s rare in public life that a changing of the guard is as full of possibilities as now occurs in Buffalo Public Schools. With the election of Rich Nigro as president of the district’s teachers union, a creative and respectful reset of an antagonistic relationship is suddenly a possibility. It will take both sides to achieve that – the district’s leaders as well as the Buffalo Teachers Federation – but the door is wide open.

The reason for hope is in the new leadership roles. Not only does the BTF have a new president, but the district’s superintendent, Dr. Tonja M. Williams, is just approaching her first anniversary in the job. Given the bruising role that personalities have played in the district’s troubled labor relations over the past few decades – yes, decades – these changes allow for something new and better to emerge.

Nigro, who plans to resign from his teaching position as an instructional technology coach at School 355, won the union presidency after a runoff election earlier this month. He describes himself as a leader committed to collaborating and delegating. While the reference was to the internal operations of the union, some of that approach could help turn down the heat, which always seems to be at a simmer and ready to boil over.

To a great extent – though not exclusively – that was because of the influence of Nigro’s predecessor of the past 42 years, Phil Rumore. If it wasn’t Rumore’s strategy to saturate his members in a stew of anger and resentment, it seemed to work out that way, regardless. Some of that also falls at the feet of district officials, who lost many legal battles after trying to implement changes that, however valuable, were found to contravene the contract.

Nigro has made clear that he’s a different kind of leader. What he described as Rumore’s way – “‘the guy,’ a one-man show,” as Nigro put it – won’t be his way. That’s a reflection on him, he said, explaining that “I don’t feel like I can lead that way efficiently.” The advantages of a more professional and even-keeled relationship will benefit both teachers and the public. Consider the just-completed contract, Rumore’s final significant act as president. Teachers had worked without a contract for four years as an impasse settled in. Again, that’s not all Rumore’s doing – the superintendent changed, the pandemic intervened, the issues were difficult – but protracted negotiations were a hallmark of Rumore’s stewardship. Other districts weren’t subject to so much drama. Perhaps Nigro can do better. A more stable labor relationship will also help with hiring and – in case anyone forgot the main thing – the education of Buffalo’s students. It’s Nigro’s obligation to look out for his members, not students, but surely those interests can factor in more fully than they have over the past 42 years. No one should expect this to turn into an ice cream social. Labor and management are adversarial on purpose. That’s how it’s supposed to work. But, as Nigro observed, it’s possible to have more than one speed. “Sometimes you gotta be the pit bull, but you don’t always have to be the pit bull.” Amen to that.

••