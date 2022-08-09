The Editorial Board: Brown should admit that city’s redistricting process was flawed and veto the map

At three public events – two in Common Council chambers and one at the Burchfield Penney Art Center – a significant number of Buffalo citizens have made it clear that they want a do-over on the redistricting map that was approved by the Council on July 19. The Council’s vote took place after a public hearing and a council meeting, during both of which this public disapproval was loud and clear.

But just because the Common Council ignored the voices of Our City Action Buffalo – the group that prepared an alternative map with an accompanying explanatory document – as well as other individuals opposing the map, that doesn’t mean the mayor of Buffalo should also ignore them.

Mayor Byron Brown got his share of the earful on Aug. 3, during a public hearing at the Burchfield, which was part of the public comment period for the redistricting legislation. Nearly 30 speakers got up to express their opposition to the current map, which Brown can now approve or veto.

He should veto it. It’s likely that the Common Council will easily override his veto – its vote to approve the map was unanimous – but a mayoral veto would at least indicate that somebody in City Hall is paying attention to a well-organized effort made by Buffalo residents.

Listening, paying attention and then discussing have not been strong elements in this process, a troubling debacle made worse by its lack of productive dialogue. There is an intelligent argument to be made in favor of reconsidering Buffalo’s proposed councilmanic districts. Too bad the discussion isn’t addressing that argument.

In fact, there hasn’t been much of a discussion at all – just those opposing the current map stating their case and, in its turn, Common Council members issuing defensive statements that generally avoid the main points.

These points are not complicated and the first two are obvious from simply viewing the current map. It does not, for the most part, correspond to the city’s designated planning neighborhoods.

It contains at least one obviously gerrymandered district – the tortuously shaped Fillmore. Finally, it does not promote voter racial equity; Black voters have majorities or pluralities in only three of its districts.

An alternative map has been proposed that would correct these issues, but it seems utterly unlikely to be adopted.

A mayoral veto would show that at least someone in power agrees this process didn’t work as planned and that pulling together a coherent blueprint for productive change, as Our City Action Buffalo did, isn’t a complete waste of time.

Veto or not, it’s unlike the issue will go away; a lawsuit has been promised.

• • •

