The Editorial Board: Brown’s plan to give out monthly checks is worth trying in a city rife with poverty

There is no mistaking the hint of political opportunism in Mayor Byron W. Brown’s proposal for a lottery that would award $500 a month to about 1,600 Buffalo households for two years. Monthly checks could strike a chord with voters who in November will choose between Brown’s write-in candidacy and Democratic nominee India Walton.

Politics aside, the plan itself is worth trying. First, the City of Buffalo can afford it, thanks to more than $328 million it will receive from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. That’s a windfall that was not available in the past and may never be repeated.

Using $20 million in a two-year social experiment would be entirely reasonable for a city in which poverty seems an intractable problem. We hope the Common Council gives Brown’s proposal the OK.

The mayor described his plan as a work in progress, saying he was open to suggestions. We have some.

To make the most of a guaranteed income lottery, the city should: