The Editorial Board: Brown’s plan to give out monthly checks is worth trying in a city rife with poverty

There is no mistaking the hint of political opportunism in Mayor Byron W. Brown’s proposal for a lottery that would award $500 a month to about 1,600 Buffalo households for two years. Monthly checks could strike a chord with voters who in November will choose between Brown’s write-in candidacy and Democratic nominee India Walton.
Politics aside, the plan itself is worth trying. First, the City of Buffalo can afford it, thanks to more than $328 million it will receive from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. That’s a windfall that was not available in the past and may never be repeated.
Using $20 million in a two-year social experiment would be entirely reasonable for a city in which poverty seems an intractable problem. We hope the Common Council gives Brown’s proposal the OK.
The mayor described his plan as a work in progress, saying he was open to suggestions. We have some.
To make the most of a guaranteed income lottery, the city should:
• Set an income ceiling for eligibility, so that checks go to the truly needy.
• Track and analyze the results of the two-year program to learn how the money affected the lives of the recipients.
• If the data after two years shows the program is worth repeating, seek donors to fund future iterations rather than using tax dollars.
Targeting need: As a recent Buffalo News story reported, many medium- and large-sized cities in the U.S. are trying guaranteed income experiments, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Newark, N.J., Pittsburgh and Richmond, Va. Similar programs took shape in the 1960s, but Stockton, Calif., is the modern pioneer.
Former Stockton Mayor Michael D. Tubbs launched an 18-month pilot program in February 2019 that was privately funded. Stockton sent $500 a month to 125 randomly selected individuals living in neighborhoods with average incomes lower than the city median of $46,000 a year.
Choosing the pool of applicants by ZIP code rather than income level means some higher earners may qualify, as happened in Stockton, but Covid-19 disruptions and the rise of the gig economy cause economic uncertainty to strike many levels of society. The important thing is to target the aid toward underserved neighborhoods. Buffalo has at least nine ZIP codes in which the median yearly income is less than $40,000.
Return on investment: Opponents of guaranteed income projects say that giving people money with no strings attached lessens their incentive to work. There is no definitive answer to that hypothesis, but a study of the Stockton program showed an alternate view in which the monthly stipends had a positive effect on the recipients’ job status.
Two professors who analyzed the SEED program – Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration – concluded the rate of full-time employment for grant recipients jumped by 12 percentage points in 12 months.
Recipients also saw significant improvements in emotional health, fatigue levels and overall wellbeing, the researchers said. Lowering anxiety and giving people financial support for child care were among factors cited by participants who saw their job prospects improve.
It’s tough to measure mental and emotional wellness, but the impact on grant recipients’ employment status should be recorded and analyzed, not to put pressure on individuals, but to find out the aggregate effects of a temporary guaranteed income boost. Does the money change lives and change the community?
Similar questions will be asked after three temporary federal programs that have cut U.S. poverty levels nearly in half – stimulus checks, increased food assistance payments and expanded unemployment insurance – end their run soon.
Here, government should encourage beneficiaries to use the money in ways that can be transformational. Paying for child care, for example, may open the door to better jobs. Catching up on the rent or mortgage may avoid homelessness.
Donors wanted: The Stockton program was funded with private donations. The same goes for Newark, where 400 households will receive $500 a month for two years. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s proposal for Los Angeles uses tax dollars from the stimulus, as does Brown in Buffalo. That makes sense with the one-shot infusion of federal stimulus money, but future efforts to keep the program going must enlist foundations or individuals to contribute funding. Experiments in guaranteed income still fall into the category of charity rather than entitlement.
• • •
