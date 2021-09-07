The Editorial Board: Brown’s fight to appear on the ballot is a product of N.Y.’s jumbled voting laws

From hanging chads to “stop the steal” rallies, there has been enough electoral drama following some recent elections to try the patience of voters and political watchers everywhere.

For the sake of Buffalo residents, let’s hope that’s not the case in the City Hall race between Mayor Byron W. Brown and Democratic nominee India B. Walton. New York State’s absurd election laws have left the door open to uncertainty and legal challenges over whether Brown can have his name appear on the November ballot as the candidate of the independent Buffalo Party.

On Tuesday, Erie County’s election commissioners, Jeremy Zellner and Ralph Mohr, announced they will appeal the ruling by a federal court last week that put Brown’s name on the ballot. The election board will not appeal a similar decision by a state Supreme Court judge.

Earlier Tuesday, Walton’s campaign filed its own notices of appeal for both courts’ decisions.

The legal wrangling could stretch beyond Election Day.