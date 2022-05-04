The Editorial Board: Brown defends proposed tax increase, but inflation makes higher bills problematic for many

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has it exactly right when he says we are living in inflationary times, that the money coming from Washington and the Seneca casino are one-shots. But because we are living in inflationary times, the mayor’s proposed 5% residential property tax hike will feel like more than a pinch to many of his constituents. In a time of higher grocery and gas prices, it’s likely to feel more like a jab.

Brown offers credible explanations for declining to raise taxes more gradually in recent years. The question is whether the city is tightening its own belt enough as it hopes to ask taxpayers to do. It’s a matter the Common Council is duty-bound to explore.

There is never an ideal time to raise taxes, it’s fair to say. Although taxes allow critical work such as maintaining infrastructure and delivering important services, most people object to increasing them. That’s normal. But the pain is sharper when residents’ money is already buying less.

Brown’s $568 million spending plan for 2022-23 recommends increasing residential property taxes by 5% and commercial property taxes by 6.6%. Recycling and garbage user fees would also rise about 4%. His proposed tax increase would be only the second in his 16 years as Buffalo’s mayor. And, as he pointed out, the proposed tax rates would be lower than those in surrounding communities and other upstate cities. They are still lower than when he first took office in 2006, when the residential tax rate was $20.95, and the commercial rate was $37.41.

In calculating the city’s revenue needs, Brown wisely excludes one-shot funds, including $300 million in federal stimulus money, anticipated infrastructure funds from Washington and $35 million owed to the city from the casino revenue-sharing compact between New York State and the Seneca Nation of Indians.

Brown, who for years spent down the city’s fund balance and maintained property tax rates, argues that incremental increases in previous years would have been harmful. Early in his mayoralty, the city was in dire fiscal shape and under the direct influence of a state-imposed control board.

Those policies acted as an economic stimulus, he said, transforming Buffalo into a lower tax environment than surrounding suburban municipalities and other upstate cities.

“It’s clear that our local fiscal policy did attract outside investment, and it also attracted greater investment by the state,” the mayor told the editorial board.

More recently, the Covid-19 pandemic intruded. The city did raise taxes in 2018-19, he said, and considered incremental increases going forward. But they would have run headlong into the pandemic and the economic disruption it caused.

Today, the pandemic has eased, although Covid-19 remains a force. Buffalo’s economic development is resuming, new jobs are coming online and a host of training programs are available to help so people find living wage jobs.

That prompts the mayor to insist that his proposed tax hike is not only fair, but prudent. It will fund increased services, enhance public safety for neighborhoods, schools and businesses and offer an increased investment in youth through employment and training programs and youth services. Significantly, the Department of Public Works will receive more snow-moving equipment, a response to complaints of slow progress in clearing streets this past winter.

But the problem isn’t that the city’s goals are unwarranted. The problem is that inflation is running at a hot 8.5%, something few could have predicted last summer, when Brown, in the political fight of his life, was disparaging the 3% tax increase proposed by India Walton, his neophyte opponent.

Not many of Brown’s constituents are getting pay raises that cover the rising costs of living. If any tax increase is warranted, it needs to be accompanied by an explanation of what the city is doing to restrain budget growth in this overheated environment. Maybe services can’t be increased so much this year. Maybe the city has to get through another winter with existing equipment.

The Common Council should review this budget with those kinds of questions prominently in mind. Buffalonians will thank them.

• • •

