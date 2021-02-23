The Editorial Board: Broadway Market deserves chance at rebirth with ambitious renovation plan

Buffalo’s ethnic mix has changed considerably since the Broadway Market was built. African Americans populate much of Broadway-Fillmore, and immigrants from many countries have found a home in Buffalo. It makes sense to celebrate our cultural diversity in an authentic setting that could draw visitors at other times of the year besides Easter.

An article in The News this week detailed various options being considered for the DL&W terminal. The developer Samuel J. Savarino is seeking public input on what to do with the train shed whose large upper floor has remained vacant since 1962.

We are eager to see what the train shed can become, but that doesn’t mean abandoning the Broadway Market, not when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s $65 million East Side initiative will be ramping up.

More state development dollars, along with other financial resources, would be needed to transform the market. Don’t let the lights go out on Broadway.

• • •

