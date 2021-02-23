The Editorial Board: Broadway Market deserves chance at rebirth with ambitious renovation plan

A plan put forward by developer Aaron Zaretsky to reimagine the Broadway Market as an international food emporium shows great potential.
While some would prefer that the international market, with an estimated $50 million price tag, be built instead in the Central Terminal or the former Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad terminal, it would be better to keep the market where it is. The 133-year-old facility serves as an asset to the East Side, an area that city, state and federal officials have been targeting for redevelopment.
The revitalization of the city cannot be limited to downtown. Buffalo’s rising tide needs to spread far beyond Canalside.
As the Christian Lenten season has begun, the Broadway Market prepares for its annual Easter-time influx of visitors making a pilgrimage for pierogi, kielbasa and butter lambs. Broadway-Fillmore’s residents of Polish and German descent are mostly gone from the neighborhood, making the market primarily a seasonal attraction.
How do market vendors make a living the rest of the year? Reinventing the building as an international food marketplace could be the answer. A story in The News described the vision of a renamed Broadway International Public Market featuring food stalls, international groceries and restaurants, each specializing in foods from Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.
Buffalo’s ethnic mix has changed considerably since the Broadway Market was built. African Americans populate much of Broadway-Fillmore, and immigrants from many countries have found a home in Buffalo. It makes sense to celebrate our cultural diversity in an authentic setting that could draw visitors at other times of the year besides Easter.
An article in The News this week detailed various options being considered for the DL&W terminal. The developer Samuel J. Savarino is seeking public input on what to do with the train shed whose large upper floor has remained vacant since 1962.
We are eager to see what the train shed can become, but that doesn’t mean abandoning the Broadway Market, not when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s $65 million East Side initiative will be ramping up.
More state development dollars, along with other financial resources, would be needed to transform the market. Don’t let the lights go out on Broadway.
• • •
