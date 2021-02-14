The Editorial Board: Bringing fans back to KeyBank Center will be test of keeping indoor venues safe

New York State’s plan to start bringing back fans into large sports venues such as KeyBank Center is a bit like a “learn to skate” class, where the students hold onto chairs as their training wheels on ice.

The ramp-up will be gradual, with venues that seat 10,000 or more people allowed to reopen at 10% capacity, starting Feb. 23. That’s good news for fans of the Buffalo Sabres, or at least season ticket holders who will be given the first shot at seats.

Anything that safely takes us a step closer to returning to normal life is a welcome development. Taking baby steps with fan attendance makes sense. For the next two months, the availability of Covid-19 vaccines will continue to multiply. Dr. Anthony Fauci, top science adviser to President Biden, said on Thursday that by April it should be “open season,” in which every American adult who wants a vaccine can get one. It may take a while, but it opens the possibility that hockey arenas hold even more fans by the time the playoffs begin in May.