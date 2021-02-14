The Editorial Board: Bringing fans back to KeyBank Center will be test of keeping indoor venues safe

New York State’s plan to start bringing back fans into large sports venues such as KeyBank Center is a bit like a “learn to skate” class, where the students hold onto chairs as their training wheels on ice.
The ramp-up will be gradual, with venues that seat 10,000 or more people allowed to reopen at 10% capacity, starting Feb. 23. That’s good news for fans of the Buffalo Sabres, or at least season ticket holders who will be given the first shot at seats.
Anything that safely takes us a step closer to returning to normal life is a welcome development. Taking baby steps with fan attendance makes sense. For the next two months, the availability of Covid-19 vaccines will continue to multiply. Dr. Anthony Fauci, top science adviser to President Biden, said on Thursday that by April it should be “open season,” in which every American adult who wants a vaccine can get one. It may take a while, but it opens the possibility that hockey arenas hold even more fans by the time the playoffs begin in May.
For now, fans allowed into large venues will need to show proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19, within 72 hours of the event. A similar procedure was followed for bringing fans into Bills Stadium for two Bills playoff games. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cited the “unparalleled success” of having fans watch the Bills in announcing the new policy for indoor venues.
It’s been well-established that the risk of spreading Covid-19 is greater indoors. The Sabres and several other NHL teams have been coping this month with outbreaks of the virus, which caused the league to remove glass partitions from behind the players’ benches. That will dictate that fans not be seated on the bench side of the building in the 100 level.
Even with the testing requirements, mandatory social distancing, temperature checks and a requirement that spectators remain in their assigned seats, attending an indoor sports event will not be risk-free.
The Sabres said Wednesday it would work closely with the state and Erie County health departments “to ensure a safe, healthy and fan-friendly environment to enjoy Sabres hockey,” and that ticketing information and Covid protocols would be announced in the future.
The experiment of having fans in KeyBank Center, as well as in other large venues in the state such as Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in New York City, will help inform procedures for Sahlen Field and the Buffalo Bisons, who traditionally opens its season in April.
Fans of theater and music also are anxiously awaiting their ability to attend shows and concerts, but there won’t be much of an appetite among promoters to stage shows at 10% audience capacity, which would hamper their ability to make any profit.
It’s impractical to wait until all safeguards are perfected before New York State starts working its way back toward normalcy. The gradual reopening of sporting events represents a welcome step down the path.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.