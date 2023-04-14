Matters of life and death won’t wait. When it’s time to pick up the phone and dial 911, the expectation is that help will arrive within minutes.

In many areas of Erie County, that isn’t happening. According to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, “It is not uncommon for people to die in the rural areas, and sometimes even in the suburbs, because an ambulance cannot respond in time.”

To his credit, Poloncarz is taking steps that will improve this crucial service for county residents and hopes that the Legislature will approve the expenditure of $4.67 million to cover the costs of an initial five ambulances, the paramedics and EMTs to operate them and the infrastructure this operation will require.

This is an obvious need and the Legislature should endorse it with the expediency it deserves.

Just as with many other shortages or inadequacies that were both revealed and exacerbated by the pandemic, so was the growing scarcity of certified paramedics and EMTs available to respond to emergencies. To its credit, the area’s biggest ambulance company, American Medical Response, worked with the City of Buffalo to institute pay hikes and incentives for emergency medical services professionals. This helped with staffing challenges.

It also became clear that there weren’t enough ambulances stationed in certain areas of lesser demand. But even if there are only two or three calls a day in an underpopulated rural area, that doesn’t mean those three calls don’t deserve urgent attention. Emergencies are emergencies, no matter where you live.

As this additional problem came into focus – also during the pandemic – the county acted with foresight, securing the necessary approvals for its own ambulance service from the New York State Department of Health and laying the groundwork for actually setting it up.

This is a practical, fundamental way to improve the lives of Erie County residents and a good use of the generous funds Erie County has left from a combination of federal American Rescue Plan dollars and its own 2022 budget surplus.

As became clear during the onset of Covid and ever since, the services and amenities many have taken for granted for decades can’t be relied upon as confidently as before. Private ambulance services have increasingly become major responders to emergencies throughout Buffalo and the suburbs, but when it comes to scarcely populated areas, they have their limits. Volunteer fire companies are even more limited, as they lack the capacity, in most cases, to get people to hospitals for immediate care.

Emergency services are among the last things that should be left to the vagaries of private profit, a diminished workforce and the goodwill of those who are willing to volunteer. Government should be called upon to help protect the lives of its citizens and this is one of the most easily understood ways it can do so.

