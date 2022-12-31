The Editorial Board: Bring it on. A tongue-in-cheek look at what the next year might offer

January: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown take time out from governing to enter couples therapy. In their absence, Chris Jacobs, who doesn’t have much else to do, is appointed interim city/county manager. All is peaceful during his reign and Jacobs decides municipal office should be his next move.

February: The Bills go to the Super Bowl and win, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 38-34. The Bills Mafia fan group is forced to change its name to the Bills Snuggle Bunnies, after losing an ill-advised bet with the Chiefs’ fan group that Josh Allen would perform three spectacular hurdles over Chiefs defenders (he only makes two). The Chiefs fan group, which had no name, takes over the Mafia moniker.

March: A seemingly endless supply of Inobtainium, a previously unknown and emission-free energy source, is discovered at the bottom of Lake Erie. Its magical ability to power cars; heat, cool and light buildings; and run appliances enables the dismantling of the power grid and dispenses with the need for New York’s Climate Action Plan.

April: Just in time for Dyngus Day, the Central Terminal is acquired by an international theme park company that decides to transform the entire complex into an all-purpose festival grounds that can accommodate any big event – such as the Italian Festival or Taste of Buffalo. On the days festivals aren’t being held, neighborhood families are able to enjoy the rides and concessions for free.

May: The AKG Buffalo Art Museum opens as scheduled on May 25. However, between the Mirror Room, the new “Common Sky” canopy of glass and mirrors and all the glass-enclosed pathways, a number of first-time visitors experience spatial disorientation to the degree that they need to be guided outside to regain equilibrium. On the bright side, a group of environmental activists who came to throw tomato soup on Andy Warhol’s “100 Cans” retreats in embarrassment; the painting features beef noodle soup, not tomato.

June: Cannabis shops finally open in Western New York, once the lawsuit from a Michigan vendor is settled. Unfortunately, most would-be consumers have by this time learned how to grow their own and have already started their second crops. Also, they hadn’t realized how many buds just one single plant can produce. Cannabis becomes as ubiquitous as zucchini and residents learn to avoid their pot-growing neighbors.

July: As one of the hottest summers on record continues, Western New Yorkers are able to enjoy public pools every day of the week, thanks to new canine lifeguards able to police roughhousing with their stern barks and pull struggling bathers out of the water with the help of special mouth-controlled harnesses. Instead of splash pads, municipalities build more pools and everybody swims.

August: A new countywide ordinance is enacted requiring that any new commercial construction project must include a brewery at the lobby level. Dental offices, automotive shops, insurance agencies and many other businesses protest – but eventually comply.

September: Having demolished the Great Northern grain elevator, which takes a full year, ADM sells off the empty lot to Douglas Jemal, who, much to ADM’s annoyance – and the delight of preservationists – constructs an exact replica of the demolished landmark. Except bigger.

October: Bitter, frustrated and nearly broke after his Twitter debacle, Elon Musk moves to Buffalo to work at the Riverbend Tesla plant, which is now owned by a consortium of Buffalo-based tech entrepreneurs who have finally made the plant successful with a new line of Inobtainium-fueled vehicles.

November: The “leave the leaves” movement gets out of control, as rakes and leaf blowers are stolen regionwide and alert vigilantes roam neighborhoods, halting any fall cleanup efforts. Pedestrians must struggle through waist-high piles of uncollected leaves. Finally, it’s discovered that the leaves can be brewed into a new beer flavor and everybody happily donates their supplies to the (by this time) hundreds of local breweries.

December: A second countywide ordinance forbids any more debilitating blizzards to sweep into Western New York and holds Mayor Byron Brown responsible if they do. Out of gratitude over March’s emission-free energy source discovery, Mother Nature is happy to obey.

• • •

