The Editorial Board: Brian Kulpa for Amherst supervisor

The Buffalo News begins its endorsements in 2021 election campaigns today, focusing on the Amherst supervisor’s race and District 9 of the Erie County Legislature. We urge all registered voters to cast their ballots, whomever they support. Next up: Races for Erie County sheriff and Erie County comptroller.
Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa has not shied away from thinking big in his four years in office. The scale of his vision aligns well with Buffalo’s largest suburb. We think he deserves another term.
Kulpa, trained as an architect and urban planner, took office in January 2018. He wanted to take Amherst, a town spanning 54 square miles with a population of nearly 130,000, and move it beyond what he saw as a small-town mentality.
Two large development projects – the reconfiguring of the Boulevard Mall site, with developer Douglas Jemal, and the Amherst Central Park project – have set the tone during Kulpa’s time in office.
The Central Park plan involves purchasing the grounds of the former Westwood Country Club from the owners in exchange for some town-owned land on the north side of Maple Road, pending a review of the site by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Kulpa’s Republican opponent, Jay DiPasquale, has made the project the central focus of his campaign, charging that the town’s negotiations of the deal were done in “back rooms,” lacked transparency and will cause a rise in property taxes.
There have been tax increases in the town under Kulpa and the all-Democratic Town Board. The town raised the property tax rate by 1.73% in 2019, 2.16% in 2020 and increased it by just under 7% in 2021, after a year in which sales tax and other revenue sources were thrown off by the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed 2022 budget includes no change in the property tax levy and a slight drop in the property tax rate. Growing sales tax collections plus a healthy real estate market are boosting town revenues. Prosperity for the town in the long term will need to include economic development projects such as the reinvention of the Boulevard Mall.
Amherst, like many parts of Western New York, contains its share of people who prefer things not to change. Adjusting to new realities, like the decline of shopping malls or the need for updated athletic facilities, demands a vision for moving forward. Kulpa has that.
He is the second town supervisor to deal with the question of what to do with the Westwood Country Club property, whose contaminated soil demands extensive remediation work.
A plan was floated to put up buildings on the property, but Amherst residents lobbied to “keep Westwood green.” That would happen under the Amherst Central Park plan.
Some athletic fields near the Amherst Pepsi Center, most of them antiquated, were sacrificed in a deal with developers to put a medical building there. That will bring new tax revenue that the town is using to create new and improved athletic facilities.
DiPasquale, Kulpa’s opponent, has held some public administration jobs, not all of them successful. He served as city manager in Chattahoochee Hills, Ga., in 2015, but resigned after less than six months on the job after conflicts with residents.
Amherst’s best bet is to stay the course with Kulpa.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.