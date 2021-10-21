The Editorial Board: Brian Kulpa for Amherst supervisor

There have been tax increases in the town under Kulpa and the all-Democratic Town Board. The town raised the property tax rate by 1.73% in 2019, 2.16% in 2020 and increased it by just under 7% in 2021, after a year in which sales tax and other revenue sources were thrown off by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed 2022 budget includes no change in the property tax levy and a slight drop in the property tax rate. Growing sales tax collections plus a healthy real estate market are boosting town revenues. Prosperity for the town in the long term will need to include economic development projects such as the reinvention of the Boulevard Mall.

Amherst, like many parts of Western New York, contains its share of people who prefer things not to change. Adjusting to new realities, like the decline of shopping malls or the need for updated athletic facilities, demands a vision for moving forward. Kulpa has that.

He is the second town supervisor to deal with the question of what to do with the Westwood Country Club property, whose contaminated soil demands extensive remediation work.

A plan was floated to put up buildings on the property, but Amherst residents lobbied to “keep Westwood green.” That would happen under the Amherst Central Park plan.