Progress at the Outer Harbor has been gratifyingly swift on certain fronts. And it validates the “lighter, quicker, cheaper” approach that has been successful at Canalside, including the reality that environmental restoration is equally as urgent as recreational amenities.

In one of the speediest enhancements we’ve yet seen on the waterfront, construction by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of a stone breakwater in the abandoned shipping slip adjacent to Wilkeson Pointe is scheduled to begin in the fall and should be completed by November. This breakwater will help create a wetland ecosystem that could go a long way toward reversing nearly a century of environmental degradation on the Outer Harbor.

When the slip is filled with sediment dredged from the Buffalo River, ecologists and contractors will add gravel beds, rock piles, logs and plants that will naturally attract migratory birds and aquatic species.

Thus, we are one step further toward remediating more than a century of treating Western New York waterways as places to dump refuse, toxic chemicals and sewage.

On the Outer Harbor, despite the inevitable setbacks caused by winter storms, the transformation from industrial wasteland to recreational parkland has been steadily proceeding. The Tifft Street Pier, after being closed for almost a decade, has been reopened after extensive structural work and new enhancements. This was a 2014 federal project that suffered storm damage soon after completion. Now it is ready once again for fishing and strolling, with a new shelter and benches.

When the pier was reopened last week, South Council Member Christopher Scanlon said, “I think, historically, as Buffalonians, we take for granted this incredible asset we have here in Lake Erie … ”

Take for granted? If only it was just that.

At the Outer Harbor, all work must be done with nature in mind, whether it is protecting against the fury of seasonal storms or the struggle to reverse decades of environmental damage. No recreational use is possible without attention to both of those imperatives.

This is why big picture development plans, especially those that envelop large swaths of waterfront, are not as appropriate as efforts that look at very specific areas with very specific needs and possible uses. Under this scenario, piecemeal projects work just fine – as long as they are preceded by remediation, which is needed on the lakefront, even more than the clean-up of the Buffalo River was needed at Canalside.

When the slip at Wilkeson Pointe is filled in – which is not possible without this breakwater – it will settle into a solid mass, and the additions already noted will change a former industrial dead zone into living, breathing healthy habitat. Healthy for humans, as well as for birds, plants and aquatic species. Plans so far call for a bridge to Wilkeson Pointe and walking trails at the water’s edge.

Some critics of plans for the Outer Harbor don’t want too much green space. Critics on the other side don’t think that residential complexes or other urban-style amenities have any place here.

Both sides go too far. But environmentalists are correct about at least one thing: The creation and maintenance of healthy habitat is not just for the birds. The Outer Harbor’s legacy of industrial pollution must be fully addressed as an ongoing component of any development here.

That’s why this breakwater is such good news.

