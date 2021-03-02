The Editorial Board: Bounty hunters, and police cooperation with them, need to be closely regulated

It should come as no surprise that Buffalo lawmakers are exploring regulation of bail bondsmen following a lawsuit against the city over an incident in which armed bond recovery agents were seeking a fugitive. With a recent incursion into a Buffalo home, it’s become urgent.
Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen asked the city’s Law Department to update the Council on city, state and federal laws that govern bounty hunters. While the Buffalo Police Department has devised its own internal policy, now under review by the corporation counsel, the field remains largely unregulated.
The city is facing a federal lawsuit claiming that seven Buffalo police officers “aided” bounty hunters who held a pregnant woman and her 3-year-old daughter at gunpoint. Police, who say five officers were at the scene, deny they assisted.
The raid involving two Pennsylvania bounty hunters took place late one January night at 31 Oakdale Place. They had in hand a shotgun and AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to the lawsuit.
Jake Reinhardt and his pregnant fiancée, Taylor Schmieder, and their 3-year-old daughter, were awakened to pounding on the front door. The couple, represented by attorney Anthony Rupp III, is suing the City of Buffalo, Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, the police officers, bail agents and the bail company, among others.
The bounty hunters were looking for Jake Reinhardt’s brother, Luke, who failed to appear in court in Lebanon, Pa., where he was charged with various misdemeanors. He let the bounty hunters know that he planned to turn himself in after keeping a doctor’s appointment in Buffalo. The bail amount totaled $5,000.
Luke wasn’t in the house. A surveillance camera provided video and audio from the front porch, according to Rupp. An incredulous Jake Reinhardt questioned the police officers’ role before ordering both the officers and the bounty hunters off his property. Rupp described it as an armed intrusion, but he said police investigated it only as a property damage complaint originating from a door the bounty hunters struck.
Buffalo police rarely interact with bounty hunters, according to Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo, though it happens and in 1998, it turned tragic. On Feb. 25 of that year, Buffalo Police Officer Robert McClellan, working with five bounty hunters, was struck and killed while chasing a suspect on foot across the Kensington Expressway during rush-hour traffic. That’s more than just an accident.
• • •
