The so-called Bigger Better Bottle Bill at the state level would mean a wider range of accepted bottles, including wine, and consumers paying not a 5-cent deposit, but a 10-cent deposit. Many businesses would face the cost of installing or retrofitting automated return machines and perhaps hiring more labor. But it is still worth listening to the arguments for the change.

If the higher deposit incentivizes significantly more people to redeem the bottles, lessening pollution and keeping broken glass out of the recycling bins, then it is worth doing.

These are but two examples of what the new bottle bill could accomplish. The bill is in committee in the State Senate. It proposes to increase the bottle-return deposit from its current 5 cents to 10 cents, matching the rate in states such as Michigan and Oregon. In those places, proponents say, rates of redemption and recycling have increased.

The bill would also add a deposit to bottles and cans of wine, liquor, distilled spirit coolers and cider and wine products, in addition to water with added sugar, non-carbonated soft drinks, non-carbonated fruit and vegetables juices containing less than 100% fruit or vegetable juice, coffee and tea beverages, and carbonated fruit beverages.

It would also increase the handling fee to 6 cents for processing the return, an increase from the 3.5 cents for each beverage container returned at a store, restaurant or bottle redemption center. If passed, the law would begin phasing in next year.

It might sound like music to the ears of people who eagerly scan festival lawns searching for discarded bottles and cans to return, but not so for business owners who believe the costs are too high. Ellie Grenauer, who owns Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville and is on the board of directors for the New York State Restaurant Association, says such measures make it harder to do business.

Meanwhile, the legislation’s advocates point to the benefits of expanding the types and number of beverage containers covered by the Bottle Bill. Among them are the ability to reduce or eliminate recycling costs for municipal programs. This would be accomplished by creating a financial incentive – the deposit – for consumers to return and an obligation – the law – for retailers to accept these containers.

Neither those collecting bottles nor redemption centers have been inflation adjusted and the deposit increase would address that omission.

A compromise could be to require a deposit on more containers, but to keep the amount consistent, as an experiment. The size of the deposit could be increased later, if experience shows it to be useful.

But the essential goals of keeping pollution out of the waterways and other areas is a critical concern. Lowering municipal costs is also a worthy benefit. They make the new bottle bill well worth considering.

