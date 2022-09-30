The Editorial Board: Border restrictions lifted, poor Lee Zeldin, the great debate

Saturday is the day. Those who’ve been longing to take in a Shaw production, visit a winery or just check out how many new skyscrapers have risen in Toronto since their last visit can feel free to hop in the car and head for the Peace Bridge. There will be no ArriveCan app, no testing, no quarantine and no proof of anything, except the usual required identification.

Canada is open for business – finally. Visitor bureaus on both sides of the border are ready to welcome all the shoppers and tourists who have been unable – or reluctant – to cross for 2½ years. While many are looking forward to long-awaited reunions with family and friends, other would-be international travelers have more modest ambitions.

According to the Canada/USA Border Crossing Facebook group, here are some of the “first things” Buffalonians plan to do once back in Canada: Buy a Coffee Crisp. Celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving (coming up on Oct. 10). Buy Kraft peanut butter. And finally: Head for the Swiss Chalet on Lundy’s lane in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Recommended: half chicken and half rib combo.

• • •

It’s one thing to be behind in the polls. That’s just the seesaw of politics: Only one person can win. Incredibly, though. according to a Siena College survey, not only is GOP candidate Lee Zeldin trailing incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul 54% to 37% in the governor’s race, 36% of New Yorkers have never even heard of the man (who also happens to be a sitting congressman).

This is especially harsh because – leaving Zeldin’s own hard-hitting campaign ads aside – Hochul spends a good portion of her airtime attacking her opponent. She may not be saying nice things, but she is, at least, repeating his name plenty of times. Win or lose, it does seem, by this time, that people should at least know who Zeldin is.

• • •

Debates between politicians may not be of critical interest to many Western New Yorkers, but when it comes to food, Buffalonians have an endless appetite for argument. Pizza: thick vs. thin. Wings: Bat vs. flat. Sponge candy: Yuck vs. yum. And now it is the season for one of the most cantankerous of all contentions.

Though pumpkin spice is not a food group that originated in our region, locals are nonetheless passionate about its presence in their hot beverages. They’ve either taken it to their hearts or kicked it to the curb.

One of the reasons the blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and other flavorings evokes such strong emotions is that it’s the final nail in summer’s coffin, a sure sign that snow shovel season isn’t that far away. But, as reported by Sydney Bucholtz in Thursday’s Gusto, whether you like it or not, it’s unavoidable. Find Bucholtz’s pumpkin spice guide here.

• • •

